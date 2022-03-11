The following article in the Star Tribune (2/14/22) about legislation being dubbed ‘The Parents’ Bill of Rights’ contains a direct quote from Vice Chr. of Education and Finance, Justin Eichorn.
“MN Senate Republicans unveiled a slate of measures Monday that would require teachers to share their curriculum with parents and allow parents to seek alternative instruction or leave the school altogether if they don’t like what they see.” To which Senator Justin Eichorn added, “For far too long, Democrats have treated children as mere subjects of the state. They believe children belong to the system and not to their parents, and we believe this is wrong.”
Should this or similar legislation pass, our educators would need to answer to random parents with a plethora of divergent views on what and how to teach. This, at a time when we are experiencing teacher shortages, will not incentivize others to pursue a career in education. What it will do is create division where it didn’t exist before.
My experience with public education has been far different than those drafting this legislation. In my years of attending school conferences as parent, foster parent, and case manager, I have always been made to feel very much a part of a team, working along with licensed, skilled professionals to draw out the best from my child. Our Minnesota schools did not become top-ranked around the country without the support of our stakeholders, our parents.
To the contrary, we find Minnesota at the bottom when ranked by ‘equitable education’ between rich and poor districts. The State of MN has been underfunding education since 2008, leaving individual districts to rely on local property taxes to make up the difference. Rich districts have managed quite nicely while poorer districts have been forced, year after year, to ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’, as the old saying goes….
On a positive note, we have the Senate Vice-Chair of Education and Finance representing us in St. Paul. If he were to hear from enough constituents, perhaps this issue would be permanently put to rest. Also, we might ask the Vice-Chair if he would use his voice to close the financial disparity gap that currently exists for public education.
Sen. Justin Eichorn (651) 296-7079
* I have found there’s a better chance of getting a response during an election year, irregardless of Party affiliation.
