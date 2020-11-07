If you or someone you care about has lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy, October has been observed as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month since 1988, when President Reagan instituted the declaration to demonstrate the value of babies’ lives while supporting the many families who have suffered such a tragic loss that is rarely acknowledged.
Why is awareness important? Awareness of the silence surrounding stillbirth and other baby losses increases the likelihood that the tens of thousands grieving families across the nation who are devastated each year by the death of their baby will receive understanding and comfort. New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center (NBPCC) provides listening support and encouragement to those who call or visit after pregnancy loss because there can be therapeutic value in knowing you are not alone while also acknowledging the pain and sharing of a baby’s story.
NBPCC also promotes awareness of pregnancy loss to improve the education and prevention efforts that may ultimately reduce the incidence of these tragedies. By partnering with Cradle of Hope, NBPCC provides Sudden Infant Death (SIDS) Education along with a “Safe-Sleep” Pack-‘n-Play (portable crib) to those who qualify as part of the “Safe-Sleep” initiative. Native Americans have the highest rates of SIDS in the U.S. and are nearly three times more likely to die of SIDS than White infants, according to the MN Dept. of Health, which also indicates that preventable, sleep-related injuries are one of the leading causes of infant mortality contributing 50-60 deaths each year in Minnesota. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants sleep on their backs in their own safety-approved crib and in a smoke-free environment to reduce the risk. Factors that can lead to premature birth and SIDS are: stress, poverty, housing issues, smoking, drugs, alcohol, STDs, starting prenatal care late in pregnancy, domestic violence, and pregnancy for a teen or woman older than 35.
In addition, NBPCC offers prenatal vitamins and other programs to empower expectant mothers to have healthy pregnancies and strengthen their families. For more information about the variety of FREE and confidential services offered by this nonprofit organization, please contact New Beginnings at 218-326-0404, which is located at 605 NW 4th St. Grand Rapids, Minn.
