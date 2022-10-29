“What if I could go back in time and change the way I felt about my life?” This is a quote from a song written and sung by Amanda Mammana. The song poses the question that, given past mistakes and doubts, would one choose to go back and change things. To try to make things better or to avoid a path that led to struggles and grief? It is an interesting question and presented by Amanda in a deeply emotional and personal way.

When we contemplate our past, it is a universally accepted premise that there are going to be personal actions and reactions that we would like to forget or ‘do over’ if we had the chance. We can ‘wish’ it were possible, even dream or fantasize about it, but it is a futile endeavor. The best we can do is learn from past blunders, to become wiser, and seek to avoid the same pitfalls in the future while at the same time celebrating the best moments.

