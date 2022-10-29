“What if I could go back in time and change the way I felt about my life?” This is a quote from a song written and sung by Amanda Mammana. The song poses the question that, given past mistakes and doubts, would one choose to go back and change things. To try to make things better or to avoid a path that led to struggles and grief? It is an interesting question and presented by Amanda in a deeply emotional and personal way.
When we contemplate our past, it is a universally accepted premise that there are going to be personal actions and reactions that we would like to forget or ‘do over’ if we had the chance. We can ‘wish’ it were possible, even dream or fantasize about it, but it is a futile endeavor. The best we can do is learn from past blunders, to become wiser, and seek to avoid the same pitfalls in the future while at the same time celebrating the best moments.
Even though the equations related to time work ‘both ways’, into the past and into the future, Nature forbids travel into the past. The Universe as a whole is moving into the future continually and it is possible to time travel into the distant future. If you were on a very fast spacecraft traveling at a significant percentage of the speed of light, time for you would slow down and from your perspective, everything else would speed up. Einstein worked out the mathematics and his equations have been borne out in experiments and by direct observation of the Cosmos. So it is possible, even inevitable, that when you take off on a ten-year journey at high velocity, you would find that dozens or even hundreds of years have passed when you got back to Earth. You would have traveled into the future. This is not science fiction. It is just the way the Universe works. Both massive objects and extremely fast velocities slow down time. But you would be marooned in that future with no way to go back.
"
But suppose we set aside Nature’s rules for the moment and consider what the ramifications would be for traveling into the past. Suppose you invent a time machine and go back just until yesterday. You kidnap yourself preventing yourself from going on your time journey. But you did go back. Or you go back in time and prevent your parents from ever meeting. If they never met, you would never have been born to go back in time, but you did go back in time. Or suppose you go back in time sixty five million years and prevent the asteroid from hitting the Earth that wiped out the dinosaurs and put mammals on track to be the dominant animal, and the human lineage. But how could you do that if the asteroid never struck and there are still dinosaurs roaming Earth and humans never evolved? These impossible contradictory events are called time paradoxes.
An even stranger outcome could be immortal life. With only days to live, you go back in time and kidnap yourself when you were a baby, and then return to the present. You die, but you don’t die because your youthful self is still there, a process you could repeat indefinitely. You could also create an army of ‘you’ just by going back and kidnapping yourself over and over again back through time, then returning to the present en masse.
There is the suggestion that each infraction of the past timeline would create ‘alternate realities’, new parallel timelines playing out in alternate Universes. This is a popular scenario for science fiction writers, where time travelers ‘jump’ from one reality to another. If there is actual evidence to support this, it has not yet been discovered.
Another often overlooked feature of time travel is the question of location. Suppose you could ‘jump’ into the past or future. You want to go back six months to fix things with your boss, significant other, or other misstep. You make all the calculations but find yourself adrift in space with the Earth nowhere in sight. In the six months, the Earth has moved millions of miles from where it was then. In order for it to work, you would have to calculate the exact position of Earth in space in the past or the entire Universe would have to reset itself just for you.
The bottom line: Nature can’t have every schmuck with a ten-cent printout of Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity messing up Her timeline. Therefore, thou shall not go back in time.
Amanda ends her song: “Oh but then would I still have inside everything that brought me life?” Individually, we are a composite of our genetics, all our experiences, some good, some bad, but the cumulative effect is unique to every person. Changing significant events in our past would affect more than just us, but every person we’ve known, every child we brought forth, every interaction we’ve ever had with the world. And the changes would produce unknown consequences with a new set of challenges.
