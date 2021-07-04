When I got married, I had no doubt I was wedding the most beautiful person on the planet. Her beauty can be witnessed on all the smiling faces of everyone she talks with. Her nurturance is as patient and compassionate as, let’s say, a fairy godmother; yet her strength and protection are like that of a mama bear to her cubs. Her kindness and willingness to sacrifice herself for others is unrivaled. She is self-less, ambitious, untiring, brilliant, creative, faithful, and aspires to be her best every day, all-the-while asking for nothing in return... ever.
As a husband with a slightly less impressive resume, the deleterious impact I’ve had on her over the years is insufferable. My past personal life experiences have resulted in fearful thoughts and despair that occasionally result in expressions of anger and frustration. Ultimately, these moments result in feelings of guilt, shame, and a reduced perception of my own self-worth. Sometimes it might even feel like there is no return; however, the will to love and be loved has persevered.
Despite these challenging times, I choose to believe that good will overcome evil. I choose to believe that the difficult times will subside by maintaining hope, faith, and genuineness, while engaging in purposeful and effortful communication (both verbal and nonverbal). I attempt to mirror characteristics that I find admirable; sometimes without success, but always learning. And in doing so, my love for my wife, myself, and our life that has forever been unified under the witness of God, family, and friends will, I believe, continue to grow throughout eternity. Maintaining humility has given me the courage to recognize my poor choices and acknowledge them simply as that, choices, as they do not define me as a person. I believe this perspective has made me a better husband and father. Finding the good in a situation is a mindset not a skill, for which I continue to strive.
My anticipation is that others who read this can relate to life’s challenges, but also seek and find the courage to try and do good while choosing to believe in a good and meaningful world, and most importantly a worthy self. Each day we make hundreds of choices, and a more fulfilling existence grows with each direction we choose. I hope you do your best today to make your life and the lives around you more fulfilling throughout your own journey we all call life.
Coby Ruth
Cohasset
