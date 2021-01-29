Upon review of a number of articles I have read in the Herald-Review, I too feel a need to exercise my thoughts. Hopefully in a kind and concerned way.
First we should all be happy to have an outlet like our local paper to do this. Thus avoiding prejudice of outsiders, whose information as well as their identity we can not recognize.
I take issue with those who do not agree with the science writer. He is correct with his information, the statements have already been proven about the political issues. Mother used to say “Where did you get your information?” Maybe we should print where our thoughts come from.
So one of my pet peeves is putting people of a certain group in the same basket. I hold much of the general media responsible for that. Now just think for a minute. Is anyone without sine or mistakes? Can we prove it?
For example, if a certain person gets into trouble and is arrested, are we going to look at his political, ethnic, religious background and say that they are all like that? Poor people get the worst wrap. They have little in this world and are often out of a job not because they are lazy (most of the time) but because all their life they have not had a chance to learn or have been shunned because of they way they dress, social skills, poor home life, weak parenting. Then there are the middle class and upper classes where they are at wits end because of uncontrollable teenagers or other family members.
In this overpopulated, over polluted, wasteful society we need help. Will it help to have the Christians in charge? Let’s see would that be the good Christians or the bad ones (hypocrites)? There are those who say pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Sounds good to me. But what if you do not have boot straps?
I think we should all try to help out someone in need if we can. And not worry about the sliver in their eye until we take out the log in our own eye. Sometimes just a kind word or a smile will go a long way.
Bruce Robinson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.