A long time ago Ronald Reagan would say “there you go again,” when critics would keep coming up with new ways to oppose his administration.
The more I see new claims by Line 3 opponents, the more I think Ronald Reagan’s line would apply to them. When their attempts to stop the project don’t work, they constantly come up with new ways to try and scare us.
First, it was that Line 3 would destroy water quality in Northern Minnesota. This was countered by the MPCA’s own data that shows that the areas with the best water quality already have pipelines present.
Next, they claimed that Line 3 would be a threat to Lake Superior. This was also shut down by further study.
Then they claimed that we did not need the oil from Line 3, but the refineries of Minnesota proved that was not true.
Now, “there you go again.”
The newest claim is that Line 3 should be stopped because of COVID-19.
Enbridge just wrapped up the construction of the North Dakota section of Line 3 without any COVID problems though.
In fact, many construction projects across Minnesota have gone on this year without any COVID-19 issues, and Enbridge has a strong plan to make sure everyone in every community stays safe during construction.
The fact of the matter is that we need this project. We need to replace this aging infrastructure and put people back to work in a safe way. Line 3 will do all of this.
There will be another new reason to try to scare us, so let’s remember to discern between truth and distractions as we move forward with Line 3.
Dale Adams
Mayor of Grand Rapids
