After reading the commentary, “What about my right to life?” written by Ms. Dowel and recently published in this section to the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, I feel compelled to respond. The question needs to be asked, “What about the baby’s right to life?”
Having experienced an unplanned pregnancy myself, the panic and fright of Ms. Dowel is very real. At the age of 16 (in 1963), I also had hard choices to make. I realized keeping my baby would drastically alter my dreams, my hopes, my goals. My life would be much different than what I had envisioned. Did the thought of abortion enter my mind? Only for a fleeting moment. The decision to end a life, not a pregnancy, I had irresponsibly created, was beyond my comprehension. My parents were extremely hurt initially, but very supportive of my decision. We as a family and large circle of genuine friends soon realized, “Those who truly care about you will understand, the rest are not that important.” Set aside the stigma real or imagined.
We never know what we may be cheating our society from, by choosing to abort life, before it has the opportunity to live, to grow. That precious little life I could have chosen to destroy, has grown to be a very successful hard-working business person, and an amazing husband and loving father. He is a true asset and contributor to life, and our society.
Maybe parenting is not for everyone. Understandable. There is always the option of adoption. We all know of a loving family that would be overjoyed to share their lives with a child. Unplanned pregnancy calls for tough choices, hard decisions and forever consequences. Be sure your choice is one you can live with the rest of your life.
