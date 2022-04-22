Last Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the morning I went to town Grand Rapids to do some business at the credit union. As I drove out of the Drive Thru area a guy in a pickup truck pointed to the under part of my Ford Escort. I am an old lady, 83 years to be exact. So I pulled over in the parking lot and got down on my knees, which isn’t easy for me. I looked under the car and, sure enough, the engine plate was dragging on the ground. Next I went to Wayne ‘ auto place and they are closed on Saturday so I drove over to Jack’s Amaco place and they are closed also on Saturdays. Oh dear! I thought, what am I going to do? I drove into the Super One parking lot to gather my thoughts.
There, in the parking lot, was a pickup truck with four young men sitting and waiting. I drove right up to them and asked for help. They got out and went right under my car and looked. They said maybe a tie wrap would work. Then the two men under the vehicle said bring me my pliers and I think we can take out one of the screws in the back of the engine plate and put it in the front and it will be fixed and hold the plate up until it can be fixed by an auto place. Sure enough they had fixed my car. What a relief for me! These young men are special angels to do this. I gave them $20 and know that it was worth much more.
I told them they were all going to Heaven! Thank you angels sitting there in the parking lot waiting to help me! Angels indeed!
