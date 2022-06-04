When a nation sacrifices its children and innocents, it is in trouble. We begin to lose our moral foundation. Without a sense of compassion, empathy and kindness, our future becomes very dismal. We have allowed the unbearable to be normal.
The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas add to the list of communities and families who have been ripped apart by grief, trauma, and terror. Lives of those families in those communities will never be the same again. We are stunned as we listen to the war stories of young children.
At the same time, we hear about the challenges of the Uvalde police and law enforcement who find themselves without adequate protection and are confronted with a high velocity AR – 15, that shoots through walls and doors. They are human. 19 good guys with guns lined up in a hallway are up against one bad guy with a semi – automatic rifle. In the fog of war, they are not prepared for this horrible day and fail to follow the protocol of a quick and effective entry.
As a civilized society, we would not expect anyone, let alone children, to face such trauma, horror or terror. In reality, we are a nation divided, who cannot create a safe and peaceful world for their children or any citizen who goes about their daily life - grocery shopping, attending church or any social event. After a whole generation of children have lived with drills for an active shooter, lock downs, and more mass killings, we are far from free or safe. Easy access to guns, especially AR – 15 style weapons of war, in the hands of an angry 18 year old adds up to another mass murder.
We know that most Americans want to fix this. 90% of our people want common sense universal background checks. They are gun owners and non-gun owners, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. 65% of our population want to see high capacity weapons of war off of our streets and regulated. Other countries like Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand when faced with mass shootings have acted immediately and changed their laws. Why do we not have the moral and ethical fortitude to gather the courage to stand with those whose lives have been forever changed because of gun violence?
We know that gun legislation for two decades have been stuck in the Senate where minorities rule, because of an outdated filibuster tradition. Maybe the ice cold blood in GOP Senators veins will begin to melt. Maybe Democrats will twist arms in their own caucus to break through the filibuster. I refuse to believe that we cannot use our democratic tools to carve out a path forward toward common sense gun regulation and a sane and safe world for all of us, especially our children. We cannot numb out again, but must keep the hopes and dreams of those who perished, in full view of our national conscience!
Joan Beech
Bovey
