The language of science tends to befuddle the uninitiated. This is a common occurrence before one is introduced to any new field of study or organization. The field of education, for instance, has its own terminology, which a person must learn before he or she can fully understand academic conversation between colleagues. The same is true for any profession. Words and phrases in any particular area often have different meanings than that which the general public is accustomed.
This brings us to questions concerning the way in which scientists can make assumptions about something and then declare them accurate. Perhaps the most contentious of these questions concerns the origins of life and its development on Earth. These questions go well beyond biological evolution and enter the realm of cosmology, physics, chemistry, geology, and genetics. The Scientific Method has taught us that they are interconnected. Each often contributes to the understanding of the other, and in nearly every instance tends to confirm rather than refute the findings of the other. This agreement strengthens the case for the reliability of each.
But a couple points must be made: First the scientific method leaves the door open for new and more accurate information. So in that sense there are no absolute ‘truths’. The acquisition of knowledge is always a work in progress. Second, questions from the uninformed often begin with: “This may be a dumb question, but…” However if you don’t know the answer, there are no dumb questions and the fact that one asks a question usually indicates a willingness to expand one’s understanding. Lack of knowledge is not a sin nor should it be an embarrassment, as everyone shares the trait of ignorance in some area. The difference in people is how one resolves and comes to terms with his or her ignorance.
For tens of thousands of years, we had only our imaginations, social and cultural pressure, and our immediate physical surroundings from which to draw conclusions. The objective study of our environment didn’t exist and is very recent in human development. When it comes to Nature (of which humans are an integral part), science has proved time and time again to be the most reliable way to acquire accurate information. Science has eliminated the need for imaginative spirits, daemons, demigods, and fickle deities to explain natural events.
The greatest confusion in the general public concerns the scientific definition of ‘theory’, and particularly the Theory of Evolution. Evolution deniers will almost always rail against it by stating, “It is just a theory”, implying it is a wild guess, a hypothesis, without much supporting evidence. But in science a theory is by definition an explanation for a known phenomenon based on supporting evidence. We can trace the evolutionary history of organisms through the geologic record and also through the science of genetics. We watch it unfold as viruses and more complex organisms mutate. We can determine a timeline for evolution through the study of radioactive decay of different elements and the science of Stratigraphy. We even mimic Natural Evolution artificially through the development of new forms of plants and animals by selective breeding and genetic manipulation. So the natural process of evolution is not in question. It is reality. What can be debated are how the intricacies of that process take place, and current evidence is overwhelmingly supportive of Natural Selection, i.e. survival of the best adapted.
In fact scientists give the label ‘theory’ to many areas of study once understanding goes beyond mere hypothesis. There is Number Theory, the Theory of Atomic Structure, The Theory of the Propagation of Light, the Theory of the Origins and Evolution of the Universe (Cosmology), the Theory of Gravity, the Theory of Motion, Probability Theory, the Theory of Ethics, and countless others. Each entity exists. No one doubts gravity or the existence of atoms. Scientific theories represent our best attempts, based on verifiable evidence and not mere hearsay, to explain why Nature operates like it does.
The overlap of scientific disciplines is one check on the accuracy of their claims. For instance the progression of biological evolution on Earth requires vast spans of time. If cosmology, physics, geology, and genetics supported a young Universe of a few thousand years, this would run counter to Evolution. But the reverse is true. Every unbiased major field of study of Nature has produced overwhelming evidence of an ancient Universe and therefore lends support to biological evolution
Probably the simplest concept to understand regarding an ancient Universe centers on the speed of light. Because light has a speed limit, it takes a while for it to get from place to place. The closest major galaxy to our own is about three million light years away, meaning it has taken the light we see now three million years to get here, hence that galaxy had to have existed at least three million years ago. Some of the light we see now from the farthest reaches of the observable Universe is from objects so far distant that it has taken their light billions of years to get here. The farther into the depths of the Universe we probe with modern technology, the farther back in time we are ‘seeing’. In fact it is impossible to see those objects as they exist right now. Physics, chemistry, cosmology, and geology all add supportive evidence to an ancient Universe, and no major study refutes it. Since the evidence is overwhelming and based on observation and experiment, scientists arrive at a 13.8 billion year age for the Universe. If research uncovers more accurate information, it will be incorporated into our understanding of what we may eventually call the Theory of Everything. But it won’t be a wild guess, and it won’t be a figment of someone’s imagination.
