The state or our county Britta Arendt Oct 19, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email " Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Question: What do these events have in common?1. The new county Justice Center.2. The county tax payback to industry for said over payment - there are probably more.Common denominator: All mandated by the state of Minnesota; yet, Itasca County taxpayers will pay for all.And who builds anything, then figures out how to pay for it?!!I would like to see our county officials pushing back and trying to prepresent our tax-paying public interests. Didn't we Minnesotans already "over pay" our taxes again to the state?Robert H. Stein, Jr.Grand Rapids
