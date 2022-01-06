In Itasca County, the windstorm in July created multiple fallen trees and many difficulties for its residents. Hark, this brings us to this editorial.
Where do we begin?
The University of Minnesota Experimental Station borders our property. They had concerns about some half-broken trees on our land that could put us in harm's way. They cut them down for us. No prompting came from us!
‘Need to mention the angel’s names. They were Rob Nader and Derek Leppannen. Both of these gentlemen are employed as animal attendants. I believe I saw wings tucked under their coats that day.
The third angel was Alaina Mousel, an agronomy researcher from the University of Minnesota Experimental Station. She mentioned to me that the blowdown of property might fit the requirements for logging by the Forestry class at the high school.
She suggested that they might be able to clean it up. Alaina referred me to Shawn Linder, teacher of the Forestry class.
After viewing the plot multiple times, Shawn said it was a go because many requirements were met! It would be a great training ground for his students. Final word of approval came from Dan Braaten, agronomist/operations manager at the U of M Experimental Station.
Angel four said, “We will do everything it takes to make this work.” That included having the hauling trucks come through the University’s property. Twenty one students and Mr. Linder worked and logged during the fall semester. They made an old and broken forest come back to life!
Teamwork, work ethic, politeness, and respect were shown to us by all those angels. Parents, be proud of your students. They are top notch in our book.
Last angel that fits in this story is Scott Pittack of the Pittack Logging Co. He will help the class out by hauling and marketing the logs.
Lastly, a special shoutout about Mr. Shawn Linder. He has a heart that is truly toward his students. District 318 is blessed to have him on the faculty. He goes the extra mile to set a good example to his students!
Amy and I think it is important to report that there are good things going on during this time of struggles. The Spirit of Christmas stands out very clearly. Love, hope, and giving to others.
