This is in reply to recent letters about Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project. I am very concerned about the risks of Enbridge’s replacement and the possible abandonment of old Line 3.
What are the risks?
Threatens Native culture and livelihoods by crossing Ojibwe territory, where Native people have the right to protect and care for their land as they think best (remember it is their land: respect their treaties and respect their NO to Line 3.)
To the environment: Enbridge has a history of pipeline-borne spills such as the one on Kalamazoo River in Michigan in 2010. Ten years and $1 billion later, residents report that the river still has oil on the bottom (tar sands sinks to the bottom; doesn’t float on top where it is easier to clean up). It will cross wetlands and 200+ bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, twice.
In the face of the global climate crisis Line 3 has an estimated cost to society of $287 billion in climate change related damage over 30 years (According to the State of Minnesota).
Enbridge’s “replacement” will abandon the current pipeline, as is, risking additional toxin contamination. There is a little-known provision of Minnesota law that allows Enbridge to hand liability to landowners five years after ceasing operation of the pipeline. Listen to landowners from Grand Rapids (St. Andrews Lutheran pastor), Carlton, and Palisade...they have no means or desire to clean up and remove old Line 3. If Enbridge would be required to remove old line 3, a precedent would be set that elevates property rights over corporate profit. Thousands of jobs would be created.
Did you know Enbridge has spent millions opposing safety regulations, such as: Enbridge has purchased all the pipe for their proposed new Line 3 and it is stored in pipe yards across the 1854-55 Treaty Areas of Northern Minnesota. This is illegal. The 12 permits that Enbridge received for the pipe yards from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) were issued before the environmental review for the project was completed. This means that the permits are invalid, and that both Enbridge and MPCA violated state law. The State of Minnesota acknowledges the violations but refuses to do anything about it. Enbridge spent $300 million for all the pipe for Line 3 in Minnesota. 60% is the estimated amount of pipe already stored in Minnesota. Water protectors and others are standing up to demand that Minnesota vacate the permits and empty the pipe yards now!
If you want to check these facts go to Honor the Earth, MN 350, or www.democracynow.org. Stopline3.org also has some shocking facts...
Polly Edington
Grand Rapids
