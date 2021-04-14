The other day, as I comfortably sipped my hot morning coffee, I came across a seemingly pleasant email from Fairview Range and Grand Itasca. However, my serenity was shaken as I pondered their bulleted list of who can schedule vaccination appointments. Below is an excerpt from the email:
1. People 50 years of age or older
2. Paid or unpaid healthcare workers
3. People who identify as one or more of the following groups Black/African, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Southeast Asian, Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, and Latinx/Hispanic.
4. Individuals who fall into category Phase 1b, Tier 4 which includes the following conditions and disabilities: (A lengthy list of conditions followed).
Although my knowledge on vaccinations is thin, I found it disconcerting that one’s race would ultimately determine one’s ability to be vaccinated. Is COVID-19 really designed to target physiological, genetic differences among certain ethnicities, ultimately pressing society to highlight certain races for preferential treatment? Assuming Fairview Range and Grand Itasca based their priority list on science, I decided to do some digging into why certain ethnic groups might need preferential treatment.
On the CDC website it reads, “Race and ethnicity are risk markers for other underlying conditions that affect health including socioeconomic status, access to health care, and exposure to the virus related to occupation, e.g., frontline, essential, and critical infrastructure workers.” The CDC also suggests that healthcare access and utilization, occupation, education, income, wealth gaps, and housing are all factors that correlate with increased COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
In consideration of the CDC’s statements, why not take the time to specify the real factors (e.g., income, housing, etc.) regarding COVID cases, rather than stressing race? By isolating and restricting a specific race, it would seem as if Fairview Range and Grand Itasca are presuming white people under the age of 50 years with no underlying medical conditions simply do not fall into any of these high-risk demographic groups identified by research and the CDC (e.g., poverty, poor healthcare, etc.). Well, this would be absurd, as any rationally minded person knows that individuals from all racial backgrounds experience these tribulations; therefore, should meet criteria for the “high-risk” groups and not be denied the vaccination.
I, along with millions of American’s, long for the day when we as human beings can genuinely care about our neighbors with tremendous compassion, rather than pigeon-holing and discriminating out of personal fear, ignorance, or political/financial gain. Saying that someone does or does not qualify for something because of the color of their skin is simply fallacious and unacceptable. I believe race is a lazy and unenlightened way to express a belief or concern, and the more it’s highlighted the more divided we as a community at large will be. Use science and a reasonable, open mind when considering information. Be compassionate and purposeful with your words and intentions. Lastly, I encourage you to do your best to say what you mean each and every fortunate opportunity you get to communicate with another.
Coby Ruth
Cohasset
