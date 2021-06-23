In a recent letter (to the Herald-Review), Sidney Reiners expressed concern that the name of the security officer (or perhaps secret serviceman?) who shot Ashli Babbit (who was not, as Mr. Reiners stated, a Vietnam vet, though that is perhaps beside the point) during the Jan. 6 coup attempt has not been released.
OK. But there is a much more important question that is -- or should be -- of far more concern to every American: Why are right wing Senators and representatives stonewalling to prevent a congressional investigation into this brazen attempt to negate our votes and overthrow our Democracy? Is it possible that some of them knew in advance this was going to happen and were complicit? What are they hiding?
Keith Maverick
Bovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.