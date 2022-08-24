The current state of the Republican party can be summed up in a nutshell by comparing two current Congresswomen (at least one soon to be gone): Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The first - Liz Cheney from Wyoming, an ultra conservative who voted with Donald Trump over 90% of the time, who earned a steady ‘A’ rating from the NRA but who, after Jan. 6, saw Trump for who he truly is, saw clearly the danger he represents, and had the courage to act on that new-found clarity.
The second - Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ignorant embarrassment from Georgia, the certifiable nutjob and conspiracy theorist so radical she is despised and shunned by many of her fellow Republicans, a woman with a fraction of the intellect and moral courage of Cheney, a woman for whom Donald Trump walks on water.
The fact that Greene polls higher than Cheney among the Republican faithful tells us all we need to know about the current sad state of the GOP.
My dad was a life-long Republican, a mostly moderate one, to be sure (back when there WAS such a thing), but a Republican nonetheless. If he were alive today, I have no doubt he’d be so distraught over what’s happened to his beloved party, he wouldn’t even want to talk about it. Imagine what Abraham Lincoln would think.
