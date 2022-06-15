I love dispelling fake science and with the sole purpose of better educating the Herald Review readership. And, in my view MPR’s Kristi Marohn’s April 20, 2022, story in the Herald Review (“Report lists Mississippi as one of the most endangered U.S. Waters”) is fake science; and, therefore, deserves a strong retort. My family and I have lived in the Grand Rapids area for almost 50 years, and I worked at the DNR (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources). While at the DNR, I worked collaboratively with other employees, resource agencies, Local Governments (LGUs), numerous sportspersons groups, and resource agencies, including 6 Minnesota Ojibwa bands. After retirement in 2008, did private consulting for several years; and consequently, I feel well-qualified to better educate this readership about NIMBYs (Not in My Back Yard). Let me reiterate, in my opinion, Ms. Mahorn’s spin (and her so-called “freedom of the press” story) is misleading and very unscientific.
Firstly, Endangered” is legally defined by Minn. Statute 84.0895 and MN Rule 6134, promulgated in public venues, and overseen by Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) - not MPR news. For example, the MNDNR lists rare features such as plants or animals (even certain geologic features) as “special concern”, “threatened”, or “endangered”. The legal definition of “endangered” means that something could soon become extirpated or extinct; but that was not what I inferred from Ms. Mahron’s story about “Ol’ Man River, he just keeps rolling along”. This is real science, as long as it rains, water runs downhill, there’s any kind of industry, and people continue to eat & defecate, have children & build houses, pave streets & sidewalks, etc., the Mississippi will never become “endangered”; but it will undoubtedly become impaired (and sometimes degradation can be slowed by mankind. In the 1960s Dr. James Underhill Ph.D. was the only full professor of Ichthyology at U of M Minneapolis campus. From Dr. Underhill (and his post-docs like Peter Moyle) and Geology 101 professors (and my DNR cross-training), I learned that lakes such as Trout Lake (Joyce Estate) and Trout Lake (Coleraine) “were” (emphasis mine) deep, well-oxygenated, Des Moines lobe, ice-block lakes in Itasca County that formed during the “Late Pleistocene” (ca. 12,000 B.C.). Furthermore, Trout Lake (Coleraine) was the southern-most lake in Minnesota’s landscape to have native lake trout (Salvelinus namaycush). But after the white man pre-settlement (ca. 1830 A.D.) and multiple white man perturbations such as gill netting, inadequate sewage treatment, and heavy industry, the lake trout were permanently extirpated, because the hypolimnion oxygen is currently being depleted. Nevertheless, as Trout Lake in Coleraine, is becoming progressively impaired, the rate of impairment can be slowed - though not entirely - only by sound lake stewardship programs. So, there’s some hope. I no longer work at the DNR; but if you want scientific facts about lakes, rivers, and geology, talk privately to DNR’s fine cadre of geologists, foresters, hydrologists, and biologists; but not to those institutionally constrained, politically motivated, or under-educated.
David G. Holmbeck
Grand Rapids
