This letter is in response to a letter published in the December 1. 2021 Herald Review, in the opinion section. It was titled "I'm confused."
Mr. Swanson's confusion is something that many people hold. He makes two points: (1) Trump supporters are bad. (2) Pete Stauber does not express rational and clear thinking.
I would like to take a slightly different approach. I would like to propose that Trump was the right man for the times. Trump was a brash New Yorker. He tweeted his thoughts and was honest with people about what he was going to do. If that offended you, we·II you were not the only one. I would compare him with another man who was the right man for his time, and that would be General George Patton.
General Patton was a warrior. I would not like him as a president, however, it would have been nice if we presently had a warrior like him in today's military to have given President Biden some much needed and honest advice on the possible consequences of his withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan. I am not arguing that we should not have withdrawn, I just would have liked to have seen much more thought given to the process of withdrawal and the possible consequences of that method of withdrawal.
Mr. Swanson noted that "the masses, for the most part, shouldn't be allowed to vote because they can't get beyond who would make the best lead on a reality show to entertain their dreary, ignorant lives.” I sincerely hope that the masses examine the course that the present administration has set in regard to Inflation, cost of fuel, illegal immigration, covid mandates, crime, the justice system, budget, and the people that President Biden has installed as leaders of government agencies.
I did not like some of the ways that President Trump comported himself, just as I didn't like it when General Patton slapped the mentally and physically exhausted enlisted man in the hospital in Sicily. Had General Patton lost his command because of that incident it is possible that two years later the Army that he had lead would not have had his immense drive in order to pivot 90 degrees, travel in an impossibly short time hundreds of miles in horrible winter weather, to relieve the soldiers fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. It was not just his leadership ability, it was the masses of American soldiers that followed him who were the real heroes. However, that is all in the past. I believe that the masses are the key to the future of this country. I have faith that the masses will analyze the above listed topics and correct our nations' course.
Douglas D. Griffin
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.