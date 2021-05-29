As you are reading this letter construction on the Line 3 pipeline has resumed, after the 2 month pause to allow Mother nature the opportunity to do all of her spring work. It also unfortunately brings a dramatic rise of gas prices due to the events occurring with the pipeline that provided most of the gas for the eastern U.S. Families are traveling to their cabins and Minnesotans are ready to enjoy the newly opened up state yet travel and recreation may now be limited due to this increased cost.
These are all factors as to why it is especially important that we maintain and update our energy infrastructure, like the Line 3 pipeline, to avoid unnecessary spikes in gas prices that will impact our families and our businesses.
But I also want to highlight the hypocrisy of the Line 3 protesters who are currently planning a big event at the beginning of June. Organizers are bragging about the hundreds of attendees they are expecting – many of which are coming from out of state.
There are busses that are coming in from Washington DC, Washington State, South Carolina and California. Surely these pipeline opponents are not coming to protest an oil pipeline using gas guzzlers to travel thousands of miles…or are they?
For everyone, whether you are for or against the pipeline, it should be clear that we need oil and fuel every day. This precious commodity gets us to our cabin up north (and heats it in the winter), it allows us to get to work every day, and it even allows hypocritical pipeline opponents to travel to protest it.
The Line 3 pipeline project is necessary and will benefit everyone – even if you don’t support it.
Kathy Galliger
Aitkin Council Member
Aitkin, MN
