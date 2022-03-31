In a recent letter, it was mentioned the Justin Eichorn is sponsoring a bill about parent’s rights. Upon further examination, one learns this bill is an intentional and premeditated attack on public education and teachers. When I first read about this in January, I learned that Christopher Rufo, (creator of the bogus “Critical Race Theory” issue,) is behind this new covert strategy called “Transparency.”
Rufo said “The strategy, here, is to use a non-threatening liberal value - ‘transparency’ - to force ideological actors (teachers) to undergo public scrutiny. My goal is for 10+ state legislatures to pass curriculum transparency bills requiring PUBLIC schools to make all teaching materials easily available to parents via the internet.”
He goes on to say “Transparency could also mean the right to stalk and harass teachers until they can prove a negative: that they didn’t say something you (the parent) object to. It could mean forcing teachers to come up with a personalized curricula for each student whose parents object to a single book, or the teaching of a particular historical incident. It could mean whatever Republicans decide it should mean, but it;s guaranteed to boil down to an attack on teachers and schools.
As with the “Critical Race Theory” strategy. Rufo’s main agenda is to destroy public schools. The hypocrisy of Rufo’s agenda is readily apparent. Republicans who support Rufo, do so because they want to send public education funds to private schools, which they assume they’ll control. At the same time, no private schools will be forced to face the same kind of transparency requirements expected of public schools. GOP lawmakers who support this bill, plan on it creating an enormous amount of extra work and chaos for teachers in public schools, while they watch and pretend they’re innocent.
Another lie the GOP is pushing, is this is a “grassroots” movement. In reality, it’s the product of an elite Republican think-tank, in which everyday people are conned into doing the Republican’s dirty work for them. It’s the same as Trump getting the insurrectionists to fight for him in the capitol on Jan. 6, or Putin using his army to attack Ukraine. Exploitative personalities use others as pawns in their battles, and never show up on the front lines.
Why attack schools? Simple. Republicans fear anyone they can’t control, and it’s harder controlling educated people, especially scientists. Beneath their facade of seeming generosity, Republicans are as self-serving as everyone else, the act itself being self-serving. They want people to believe there’s an enemy out to get them,and we should “be afraid,” and trust that only “strong” Republicans can save us.
We, the people, need good information, if we’re to make good decisions. Those who lie to us, do so because they know people will reject their ideas, if they told the whole, unvarnished truth. Any person who needs to lie to control how people respond should be considered a coward, and not trusted.
Gary Burt
Marble
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.