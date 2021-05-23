“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” - Anita Krizzan
Ahhh… It feels as if spring is finally here! The trees have their leaves, the grass is growing and the smell of blossoming flowers floats through the air. In past years, I would have said spring was my least favorite season. It typically reminds me of grey skies, wet days, and mud everywhere. I believe that with everything that has taken place over the past year, my appreciation for spring has indeed grown.
Spring is often associated with new beginnings and I believe that is what we are experiencing. After being closed down in one way or another, the world around us seems to be opening up, similar to the flowers of spring. For those who are vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus, this spring is going to be looking much different from last year.
I can still remember listening to the governor last spring while on a walk outside. Hearing that we would need to stop seeing other people and traveling came with a very heavy feeling. There was no clear end to what was being asked. As a worst case scenario thinker, I felt as though it would last forever. The renewed sense that spring typically brings was wiped away.
Now just over a year later, there is a clear end in sight and I can already feel it. As masks are not needed for those who are vaccinated, minus in certain situations, I am so grateful to be able to breathe in the fresh spring air. As gatherings are allowed again, I am looking forward to seeing friends and family outside of the small circle I have been around for the past year. To kick start this new season and new period of time in the age of COVID-19, I am so excited to be able to attend a family member’s wedding this weekend!
With this fresh start, I also wanted to share a few things about myself that some may not know about me that relate to this wonderful spring season.
My fiance and I moved here in 2019 just before spring and built our very first home with the help of some very talented family members. In 2020, we moved into our home and have enjoyed spending time in our new space. With COVID-19, I had shifted to working from home and our home is a wonderful place to work. My favorite place to work now is out on our patio surrounded by the sounds of the forest behind us. The fresh air also makes for a great writing environment.
Although I adore all types of plants and flowers, I have been terrible in the past at keeping them alive. This spring I decided to give it another shot and have three flower pots around our home. For those with a green thumb, this may seem small, but it is enough of a task for me to keep them alive. Wish me luck!
Lastly, one of my favorite activities to do is going on walks and bike rides. I love that there are many great places to do that in this community and right around our house. I will certainly be spending plenty of time doing these things this spring.
And there you have it, a few thoughts on spring and a handful of things you might not have known about me. Happy spring everyone!
