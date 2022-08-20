On New Year’s Eve of 2020, my husband and I sat down with a builder and an architect to discuss the fate of our old house. Should we invest in trying to save our dark and drafty 1960s vintage home or should we tear it down and start over? We had lived in this old house for 30 years and while it had its charms (a double sided fireplace hand built by the original owner and wood paneling from trees logged on the property), the house had serious flaws. In the winter at subzero temperatures, the drafty windows and archaic heating system left us shivering in the living room unless we were outfitted in long underwear and parkas.

In the end, we made a decision to invest in saving the house. It required insulating our entire home well, new siding and windows and rewiring. Our house needed a new heating system and we chose air source heat pumps to keep it warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Air source heat pumps are the most energy efficient way to heat and cool homes as they transfer energy directly from the outside air to an indoor space. Thankfully our last 2 winters in our energy efficient house have been comfortably warm, no parka necessary!

