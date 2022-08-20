On New Year’s Eve of 2020, my husband and I sat down with a builder and an architect to discuss the fate of our old house. Should we invest in trying to save our dark and drafty 1960s vintage home or should we tear it down and start over? We had lived in this old house for 30 years and while it had its charms (a double sided fireplace hand built by the original owner and wood paneling from trees logged on the property), the house had serious flaws. In the winter at subzero temperatures, the drafty windows and archaic heating system left us shivering in the living room unless we were outfitted in long underwear and parkas.
In the end, we made a decision to invest in saving the house. It required insulating our entire home well, new siding and windows and rewiring. Our house needed a new heating system and we chose air source heat pumps to keep it warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Air source heat pumps are the most energy efficient way to heat and cool homes as they transfer energy directly from the outside air to an indoor space. Thankfully our last 2 winters in our energy efficient house have been comfortably warm, no parka necessary!
How can a family possibly afford to upgrade their home and make their home energy efficient as we were able to? Fortunately Congress has just passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Within this bill, there is incredible financial support for low and middle income households to do just what we were able to do for our home. For instance, a low income household will receive a rebate covering the full cost of heat pump installation, up to a cap of $8,000. For moderate income households, the same rebates are available to cover 50% of the costs. Also within the bill are tax credits that allow households to deduct from their taxes up to 30% of the cost of efficiency upgrades to their homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.