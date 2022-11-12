Benjamin Franklin used skills obtained in a performing arts class to compose a drinking song. Many more creative ideas like this could be expressed if more people are involved in the arts. Performing arts classes should be required in the high school curriculum because they benefit a student’s mental and social health, and they also open up different opportunities that can be taken advantage of by high schoolers. When facing the real world, taking the lessons learned in performance arts class and applying them will make life easier and more enjoyable.

The foundation of every performing arts class is music. According to North Shore, music is proven to raise a person’s mood and make them feel less stressed or depressed. I personally feel calmer when I practice my trumpet. It allows me to focus on one thing when there are many other factors in my life that try to steal my attention, like school or my family.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments