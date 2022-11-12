Benjamin Franklin used skills obtained in a performing arts class to compose a drinking song. Many more creative ideas like this could be expressed if more people are involved in the arts. Performing arts classes should be required in the high school curriculum because they benefit a student’s mental and social health, and they also open up different opportunities that can be taken advantage of by high schoolers. When facing the real world, taking the lessons learned in performance arts class and applying them will make life easier and more enjoyable.
The foundation of every performing arts class is music. According to North Shore, music is proven to raise a person’s mood and make them feel less stressed or depressed. I personally feel calmer when I practice my trumpet. It allows me to focus on one thing when there are many other factors in my life that try to steal my attention, like school or my family.
The baseline of the performance arts is beneficial, but there is also value in the performance arts specifically. When facing an audience, the majority of musicians tend to become more stressed. That’s why some musicians despise performances. They can be viewed as being a nightmare. But a recent study cited in Encore Tours shows that playing music in a group leads to better self-discipline and focus. I also know from personal experience that playing in a group is less traumatic because if you mess up, there are people to back you up. On top of that, performances become easier as you do more of them. That sticks to the old phrase, “Repetition is the key to mastery.” Finally, a performance can improve your social health because you realize that everyone makes mistakes. Life still goes on if you miss one single note.
Not only does taking a performing arts class improve your overall health, but it can also provide unlimited opportunities and connections to your average high school student. The most common idea of opportunity for a high schooler is scholarships. However, there is more to life than just money. Being involved in the performing arts can be a common ground in building relationships. My dad always tells me that “connections run the world.” He isn’t wrong at all. A great way to make connections is through music. According to Resource Gate, the emotional component of musical performance promotes social interaction. These interactions build connections, which create opportunities. Opportunities then help shape a young person’s future. A performing arts class is a good foundation from which this process can happen.
Taking a performing arts class in high school has more than proved to be beneficial. The number of different people you can meet in these classes is endless. The introduction of a required performing arts class can also improve student health, especially during a stressful time in their lives. This subject needs to be debated because it can be a viable treatment to help high school students become better versions of themselves.
