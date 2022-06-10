During my third year of medical school, it was explained to me that my years of anatomy and physiology were to lay a foundation of the “normal” state in order for the “abnormal” condition to become more obvious. I believe the same approach can be used when determining the health (or lack thereof) in a church body. As an elementary student and then active adult member of several LCMS congregations, I believe my five-plus decades of firsthand experience have prepared me to recognize what comprises a healthy “normal” church in our Synod.
A healthy church is growing with the Holy Spirit’s leading and finds expanded ways to provide servant and worship opportunities for all members—not by reducing the number of events and services to disguise declining participation & attendance. Volunteers are the heart & soul of any church. Accepting government monies and then offering paid vacations are symptoms of a pathologic church.
A healthy congregation hires a professional pastor to lead all members in their spiritual growth—not to dominate and isolate members that may dislike his approach. Upon his arrival, he must possess the humility to accept that the church was functioning as God intended beofre he arrived and, God willing, even after he is gone. The Lord works upstream in all of our lives.
Healthy churches realize there is only one shepherd to follow and that is the Good Shepherd. Members who blindly accept an earthly version of a self-proclaimed shepherd are likely to be led astray. Instead, they must listen for HIS voice and none other.
A healthy, functioning congregation does not remove itself from community service activities like Ruby’s Pantry without exhausting all possibilities. Less prosperous families of our area depend on these services and benefit immensely from interacting with other people of faith.
A family-serving congregation does not eliminate age specific Sunday School classes on Sundays. Godly fathers in the congregation should never allow this assault on their family’s spiritual development.
A thriving church appreciates all forms of God-given musical gifts and offers talented members opportunities to sing, play & worship accordingly. If disputes arise within the group, they are handled in a Christian manner. In contrast, declining congregation’s leaders allow conspiring egos within the musical group to seize control of that ministry and resort to coordinated defamation of individual musicians. Acting against the Holy Spirit in this way will carry a heavy price.
Finally, a wholesome congregation does not put unqualified men of untested integrity in the highest positions of authority. These four to five men should be carefully selected by senior members of the congregation who can best judge their fitness to lead. The leaders of a healthy church will not balk at tough decisions—even when it involves their “duty to report” or the rebuking of a pastor with unresolved anger and control issues.
It is said: “If you find the perfect church, do not attend there as you will ruin it.”
I would add, “If you find yourself in an unhealthy church, do not expect to retain your spiritual wellness.”
Healthy churches do exist.
Glenn Pearson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.