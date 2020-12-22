In the past month there have been articles regarding the solar garden presently under construction near the Grand Rapids airport. Included in the articles are some of the positive advantages of solar power, however what is not addressed in either of the articles is the negative side of this project.
What happens to the solar panels and batteries in 5 to 30 years when they have reached the end of their usable life and become hazardous waste?
Is this hazardous waste dumped in a landfill or recycled?
According to some sources recycling of these rare materials is very expensive.
What about the mining that must take place to get the rare materials needed for the manufacturer of the batteries and panels?
What about the rare elements not available in the United States?
When considering answers to these questions how will it relate to the efficiency of the system?
I believe these questions deserve answers so the public knows where their tax dollars are going.
As more of these solar gardens come on line, it will increase the hazardous waste and the problems that come with it.
Mert Rima
Grand Rapids
