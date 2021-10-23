Many years ago a senior neighbor lady said her parents settled in Northern Minnesota because “This is where the wagon broke down.” They were on their way from North Dakota to Michigan in a wagon, but never made it. A product of the Great Depression, she would shake her head at all the social changes and new inventions and had great difficulty adapting. It’s hard to imagine what she would think about things today.
Probably the simplest definition of evolution as it relates to life forms is that certain Natural Tendencies favor those organisms within a species that have a survival advantage. Whatever it might be, that advantage--usually very slight and DNA based, carries forward with the offspring, and over many generations becomes more and more common in the population. On the flip side, those organisms that possess characteristics slightly less suitable for survival tend to die out. Natural tendencies are not concerned with moral or ethical considerations, which are purely human inventions; survival is all about having the good fortune to have what works best for the existing conditions. And what works best is not a constant. One characteristic might be an advantage in one time period and detrimental in the next. As long as the changes in the environment do not occur too rapidly, the process of Natural Selection working with genetic variations within species can provide the means for species to adapt and diversify into new species.
Gradual species and geologic change (uniformitarianism) has been the norm for most of Earth’s biological history. The fossil record shows that sometimes millions of years might pass with only modest changes in flora and fauna and Nature operates under the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ paradigm. But these periods of relative calm are punctuated by sudden mass extinction events followed by an explosive era of evolutionary changes. The most devastating of Earth’s five major extinction events occurred about 250 million years ago. Upwards of ninety percent of all life forms on Earth vanished, including plants and animals, both in the oceans and on land. The cause of that biological catastrophe was global warming caused by a massive surge of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
No, Nature hadn’t invented humans yet so we aren’t responsible for that one. Relentless and massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia over thousands of years released millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere warming the planet and creating toxic conditions in the oceans. Ocean life, particularly plant life, is critical for the survival of land organisms. So ocean life took a severe hit, and land organisms followed. By one estimate this Great Dying only took about 50,000 years, an instant in geologic terms. Earth went from a planet teaming with life to one more closely resembling the mythical ‘hell’. Environmental changes occurred so rapidly and the process of evolution is so slow organisms could not adapt. Eventually the volcanic event subsided but it took another five million years for the remaining life to rebound and evolve into new species. The Great Dying was catastrophic but also opened the biosphere for the evolution of the next round of dominate animals and plants: The Age of Dinosaurs and later the evolution of flowering plants was just around the corner.
Returning to my neighbor lady’s inability to adapt, evolution is not confined to physical biology. Social evolution is also a ‘thing’ and has an intricate influence on determining species (particularly human) changes. Gradual social evolution occurs just like the slow but steady form of biological evolution but also there is the violent turmoil caused by the sudden introduction of major social, political, and technological influences. We can call these major events Society Extinction Events, because they are marked by the destruction of one paradigm, i.e., the Old Order, (and an increase in human suffering) and then the rise of a New Order, leaving in the dust extinct civilizations.
A 4-5 mile wide asteroid striking Earth in what is now southern Mexico ended the age of non-avian dinosaurs 65 million years ago and set the stage for the Age of Mammals, creatures that were tiny rodent-like at the time. So mass extinctions have not in the past been totally destructive or ‘bad’. ‘Good’ and ‘bad’ are human inventions and not in Nature’s vocabulary, and so periods of turmoil are merely Nature’s way of telling one group of organisms you’ve had your time on the swing, now let someone else play.
