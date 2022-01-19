Lay Hold On Eternal Life – I Timothy 6:12 KJV
“Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses” (I Timothy 6:12 KJV).
When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, God promises them that they will not perish (they will never go to Hell) because they are promised eternal life. This is HIS Promise: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 KJV). Whoever believes in Christ alone for salvation will “NOT PERISH,” but have “EVERLASTING LIFE!” When a person KNOWS they have eternal life, KNOWS that they will NOT EVER (NEVER) GO TO HELL because of what Jesus Christ did for them. My friend, that is GOOD NEWS! lay hold on eternal life.
Why is it important to understand that a person cannot go to Hell after they trust in Christ alone for salvation? It is because Jesus Christ died on the Cross of Calvary for ALL SIN (past, present, and future), He was buried, and He resurrected from the grave showing all mankind that God the Father was satisfied with Jesus Christ’s death payment for sin. “And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses; Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross” (Colossians 2:13-14 KJV). Jesus Christ was delivered for our offenses, He resurrected for our justification. “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:25 KJV). Jesus Christ was made to be sin for us who knew no sin. “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him” (II Corinthians 5:21 KJV). Lay hold on eternal life.
Satan wants every person to doubt the Word of God just like he did with Eve in the garden. “Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden” (Genesis 3:1 KJV)? Satan wants believers to question their eternal security; however, God the Father wants every child of God to know they have eternal life. Lay hold on eternal life. If you are absolutely sure that you cannot go to Hell even if you wanted to, you are laying hold of eternal life. I am not saying I want to go to Hell; however, I am saying IF I wanted to go to Hell, I cannot because I am eternally secure. Jesus Christ has paid for ALL my sin because I have trusted in Christ alone. Because I trusted in Christ alone, I am promised to go to heaven, and I am promised of not going to Hell. It is Jesus Christ holding on to my salvation. It is God the Father holding onto my salvation. It is the Holy Spirit sealing me until the Day of Redemption. Every child of God needs to lay hold on eternal life and know they cannot lose their salvation. The Gospel doctrine is a battle; however, we are to fight that good fight faith and let people know when they trust in Christ alone for salvation, they are eternally secure and can never lose their salvation. “Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses” (I Timothy 6:12 KJV). Not only does Paul tell Pastor Timothy one time, he repeats himself. “Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life” (I Timothy 6:19 KJV). Lay hold on eternal life.
The Bible is very clear that believers are to have full assurance and understanding of their salvation. “That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ” (Colossians 2:2 KJV). God the Father wants every one of His children to know they have eternal life. “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV). Let us believers in Christ alone lay hold on eternal life and know with full assurance and understanding that we are going to Heaven when we die, not because we partook in a religious ritual, sacrament, tradition or work of men, but because of what Jesus Christ did for us at the Cross of Calvary. “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 KJV).
God Promises Eternal Life and we know that God cannot lie. “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2 KJV). Not only does He promise us eternal life, but He also promises us believers in Christ alone that we will never ever go to Hell. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 KJV). God is forever faithful to His Promises. “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)” (Hebrews 10:23 KJV). lay hold on eternal life because it is what God promises to believers when they trust in Christ alone for salvation.
Let us believers celebrate the grace, the mercy, and the love of Jesus Christ. Let us believers celebrate that we will never ever go to Hell because Christ paid for ALL SIN and it is HE who holds onto us! “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV). Lay hold on eternal life!
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? What is stopping you right now from KNOWING you have eternal life and forever going to Heaven. What is stopping you right now from KNOWING that you will NEVER EVER GO TO HELL? If you have not, trust in the Gospel of Jesus Christ right now.
Jesus Christ loves you so much; He died to meet you. Jesus Christ voluntarily went to the Cross of Calvary and died for all your sins (past, present, and future), He was buried, and He resurrected the third day showing you His sacrifice for sin is sufficient –IT IS FINISHED. If you have not received Jesus Christ as your Savior, what is stopping you right now from accepting Jesus Christ as your Savior? Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection. Trust in Christ alone as your Savior today, and know you have stepped from death unto eternal life. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 am. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Pastor Lance Edminster
The Grace Gospel Church
The Good News Voice
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
Facebook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Once Saved, Always Saved -“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.