The Glorious Gospel
By Lance Edminster
“According to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust” (I Timothy 1:11 KJV).
The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the Gospel of Grace. It is the Glorious Gospel. “According to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust” (I Timothy 1:11 KJV). If you are reading this article, you should be asking, why is it called “The Glorious Gospel”? The Gospel of Christ is The Glorious Gospel because it saves a person from a Hell they deserve to a Heaven they do not deserve. The Glorious Gospel is eternal. The Glorious Gospel is a gift. The Glorious Gospel is free because the work is done -Christ paid for all sins for all mankind.
Not one person deserves to go to Heaven. I deserve to go to Hell; however, Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God loved me so much He died for all my sins. Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God loved you so much, He died for all your sins too. He demonstrated His love for all sinners by going to the Cross dying for ALL of your sins because sin requires a death payment. “And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses; Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it” (Colossians 2:13-15 KJV). The Glorious Gospel saves individuals from a Hell they deserve to a Heaven they do not deserve.
Every believer in Christ alone needs to know that they are saved forever because The Glorious Gospel of Christ paid for all sin for all mankind. If Jesus Christ's death payment for sins, burial, and resurrection does not give eternal life the very second a person believes, what good is it? It is The Glorious Gospel because Christ paid for all sin for all mankind and when a person believes in the Gospel of Christ, they are eternally secure the second they believed in Christ alone for salvation. The reason a child of God cannot go to Hell today, tomorrow, or ever is that Christ paid for all their sin. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23 KJV). In The Glorious Gospel, eternal life is the free gift freely received when a person places their faith in Christ alone.
If a believer dies and goes to Heaven with their Father and Savior, are they more secure because they are in Heaven versus the believers that are still alive on earth? No, absolutely not! If a person trusted in Christ alone as their only hope to save them, they are born again, they are forever a child of God, they have stepped from death unto life the very second they believed. They are just as secure as the person that is in Heaven today. Why, because God said it and He cannot lie. “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28 KJV). Once a person places their faith in Christ alone, they receive eternal life and they will never ever perish and that is The Glorious Gospel.
In Hebrews it says, there are two immutable (unalterable, unable to change) things of God: 1. God cannot change; 2. God cannot lie. “Wherein God, willing more abundantly to shew unto the heirs of promise the immutability of his counsel, confirmed it by an oath: That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us: Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast, and which entereth into that within the veil” (Hebrews 6:17-19 KJV). “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8 KJV). The Glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ does not change.
Nobody deserves the gift of eternal life. It is of grace, which is unmerited favor. Unmerited favor is not of merit, not of works, a person cannot earn it. In the Glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Redemptive Work is all done by Christ.“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV). In The Glorious Gospel, a person is saved by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.
The phrase “lest any man should boast” is very important. If a person boasts they are going to Heaven because they have “saving faith” or “surrendering faith” which usually means they are trusting in “their faithfulness” to save themselves, that is NOT The Glorious Gospel. If a person boasts that they are going to Heaven because they live the “Christian life,” that is NOT The Glorious Gospel. If a person boasts that they are going to Heaven because they have “turned from sin,” “said the sinner's prayer,” that is NOT The Glorious Gospel. If a person boasts that they are going to Heaven because they “picked up their cross,” that is NOT The Glorious Gospel. Jesus made this a clear warning in Matthew. “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matthew 7:21-23 KJV).
When a person adds leaven to The Glorious Gospel of Christ for salvation (they add works to The Glorious Gospel) that person is NOT saved. They are not trusting in the Finished Redemptive Work of Christ. They are trusting in themselves to save themselves and that is “works for salvation.” Works for salvation is of merit and not of grace and that is NOT The Glorious Gospel. “A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump. I have confidence in you through the Lord, that ye will be none otherwise minded: but he that troubleth you shall bear his judgment, whosoever he be. And I, brethren, if I yet preach circumcision, why do I yet suffer persecution?
Then is the offense of the cross ceased” (Galatians 5:9-11 KJV).
If a person is going to glory, let them glory in The Glorious Gospel of Christ. “But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world” (Galatians 6:14 KJV). Glory in The Glorious Gospel that saves a person from a Hell they deserve to a Heaven they do not. Glory in The Glorious Gospel that freely gives eternal life to all who place their faith in Christ alone for salvation. Glory in The Glorious Gospel that is a gift. Glory in The Glorious Gospel for the work is done -Christ paid for all sins for all mankind. Glory in The Glorious Gospel because the One and True God would rather die for your sins, than have you go to Hell for all eternity. The One and True God is an amazing God and it is His Glorious Gospel that has been entrusted with us believers.
God promises eternal life to everyone who trusts in Him alone and will never come into a future condemnation. That is Good News! That is the Gospel that Christ gave to Paul. That is the Gospel that Paul preaches. Paul is not an apostle to any church, any ritual, any sacrament, any tradition of men. Paul is an apostle to Jesus, the Christ, and he preached the Glorious Gospel. If the Glorious Gospel came from Christ to Paul and Paul preached the Glorious Gospel. I think it is good for me to preach the Glorious Gospel, the Gospel that saves!
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have never received Jesus Christ as Savior, what is stopping you right now from accepting Jesus Christ as your Savior? In your mind, you can say something, "I don't know everything; however, I know I am a sinner. I know I do not want to go to Hell when I die. I want to go to Heaven when I die. I believe that Jesus Christ died on the Cross for ALL my sins (past, present, and future), buried for me, and resurrected for me."
There is no confirmation, confession, communion, water baptism, church, pastor, priest, religion, or any good deeds that will pay for sin. The Christ, the Lamb of God was revealed in the flesh to take away the sins of the world. “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29 KJV).
The payment for sin is death. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23 KJV). Without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins. “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22 KJV).
Trust in Jesus Christ as your only hope to save you from a Hell you deserve to a Heaven you do not deserve because only the Gospel of Christ can change your eternal destiny from eternal darkness to eternal light. "Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins" (Colossians 1:13-14 KJV).
Receive Jesus Christ as your Savior today and be born again and forever a child of God. "But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God" (John 1:12-13 KJV).
The very second you place your faith in Christ alone, you receive eternal life, and you forever have eternal life because Christ paid for all your sins. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can "know" they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can "know." "These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God" (I John 5:13 KJV).
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. Services are Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. We are live on Facebook at 10 a.m., if you are unable to join us in person. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
