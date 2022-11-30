Abraham Glorified Christ – Acts 3:13
Acts 3:13: The God of Abraham, and of Isaac, and of Jacob, the God of our fathers, hath
glorified his Son Jesus; whom ye delivered up, and denied him in the presence of Pilate, when he was determined to let him go.
God hand-delivered the Glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ to Abraham. “And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the heathen through faith, preached before the gospel unto Abraham, saying, In thee shall all nations be blessed. So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham. For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them. But that no man is justified by the law in the sight of God, it is evident: for, The just shall live by faith. And the law is not of faith: but, The man that doeth them shall live in them. Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.
Brethren, I speak after the manner of men; Though it be but a man’s covenant, yet if it be confirmed, no man disannulleth, or addeth thereto. Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Galatians 3:8-16 KJV). Abraham is a believer in Jesus Christ; he believed in Jesus
Christ for salvation; he saw the day of Christ and rejoiced. “Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad” (John 8:56 KJV).
Abraham was not justified by his works, nor was he justified by the law. “Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins: And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38-39 KJV). “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Romans 3:20 KJV). “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law” (Romans 3:28 KJV).
Abraham was justified by faith. “What shall we say then that Abraham our father, as pertaining to the flesh, hath found? For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God. For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness. Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.
But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Romans 4:1-5 KJV).
Abraham was justified by his faith because his faith was placed in the Finished Redemptive Work of Jesus Christ. Christ imputed His righteousness to Abraham’s account when Abraham believed in Christ alone for salvation. “And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness” (Genesis 15:6 KJV).
The law was given to all mankind so all mankind would recognize they are a sinner and need a Savior. “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10 KJV). “Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Romans 3:19-20 KJV). “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23 KJV).
Abraham is saved by believing in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Today, everyone is saved the same: by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone. Truth does not change. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8 KJV). Abraham is a believer in Jesus Christ; Abraham saw the day of Jesus Christ dying on the Cross for the sins of mankind and resurrection: “Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad” (John 8:56 KJV). Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob glorified Christ: “The God of Abraham, and of Isaac, and of Jacob, the God of our fathers, hath glorified his Son Jesus; whom ye delivered up, and denied him in the presence of Pilate, when he was determined to let him go” (Acts 3:13 KJV).
Abraham believed in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. “Even as Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness” (Galatians 3:6 KJV). Do you believe in the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Christ’s death for your debt of sins? Do you know you are going to Heaven? Do you know you cannot go to Hell? If you have never received Jesus Christ as your Savior, please keep reading.
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
Receive Jesus Christ as your Savior today and be born again and forever a child of God. The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. We are live on Facebook at 10 a.m. if you are unable to join us in person. Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice / Lance Edminster
YouTube: The Good News Voice / Lance Edminster
Website: thegoodnewsvoice.com
