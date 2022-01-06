The Good News Voice

Old Testament Sacrifices are a typology of Jesus Christ - Hebrews 10:1 KJV
“For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect” (Hebrews 10:1 KJV).
In the Old Testament (O.T.), people were saved like today which is by grace through faith in Jesus Christ Finished Redemptive Works. “And he believed in the Lord; and he counted it to him for righteousness” (Genesis 15:6 KJV). “What shall we say then that Abraham our father, as pertaining to the flesh, hath found? For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God. For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness. Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt. But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Romans 4:1-5 KJV). The Gospel was shared with Abraham. “And the scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the heathen through faith, preached before the gospel unto Abraham, saying, In thee shall all nations be blessed”(Galatians 3:8 KJV). God reminded Elijah that there was a remnant of grace during Elijah’s time. “I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew. Wot ye not what the scripture saith of Elias? How he maketh intercession to God against Israel saying, Lord, they have killed thy prophets, and digged down thine altars; and I am left alone, and they seek my life. But what saith the answer of God unto him? I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal. Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace. And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then it is no more grace: otherwise work is no more work” (Romans 11:1-6 KJV).
O.T. sacrifices are a “typology” of Jesus Christ. The O.T. sacrifices are a foreshadowing of Jesus Christ coming to die on the Cross for the sins of mankind. “For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect. For then would they not have ceased to be offered? because that the worshippers once purged should have had no more conscience of sins. But in those sacrifices there is a remembrance again made of sins every year. For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins” (Hebrews 10:1-4 KJV). Animal sacrifices never paid for sin; animal sacrifices were a picture of what Jesus Christ was coming to do for us sinners. “Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us” (Hebrews 9:12 KJV). Jesus Christ’s blood does not just cover our sin; but rather, removes our sin away forever! JESUS CHRIST BLOOD SACRIFICE IS ALL SUFFICIENT!
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die, eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:16-18 KJV)
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
