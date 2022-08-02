Shall Their Unbelief Make the Faith of God Without Effect - Romans 3:3 KJV
“For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)?
By Lance Edminster
Let us talk about a person’s non-belief about the Bible and Jesus Christ. If a person believes that the Bible is not the Word of God, does that make it true? If a person believes Jesus Christ is not God, does that make it true? If a person believes that the sun is not real, does that make the sun without effect or not be true? Absolutely NOT! Just because an individual who lived 50, 60, 70 years, who has a finite mind, fallible thinking, a sin-cursed body does not believe the Bible or not believe Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, does not make the promises of The Son of God without effect or not to be true. “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man” (Psalm 118:8 KJV). However, what you believe will determine which of God’s promises will be applied to your account.
I believe the Bible is completely infallible (without mistake) because the Holy Spirit writes the Bible. “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Peter 1:21 KJV). All scripture is the Word of God. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Timothy 3:16 KJV). I believe Jesus Christ is exactly who He claims to be: GOD! “And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory” (I Timothy 3:16 KJV).
I believe the Bible is the Word of God. When I read verses like “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). The Word of God tells me that I am loved. The Word of God tells me that Jesus Christ paid the penalty for my sin: all my sin. The Word of God tells me that if I believe in Christ alone for salvation, I will never go to Hell, I will never perish. The Word of God tells me that if I believe in Christ alone for salvation, I have everlasting life right now. The Word of God tells me that I will not come into a future condemnation because I believe in Christ alone for salvation, and once saved, always saved! These are promises from God Himself.
If a person believes these promises to be untrue, does not make them untrue. No! The fact is these promises are true because God said them. It does not matter if mankind believes it or not. Man’s thoughts or beliefs do not make it to be true or not true. “For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)? The fact is the Word of God is truth and these promises will happen if you believe them or not. Remember, when I said: “what you believe will determine which of God’s promises will be applied to your account.” If you believe not, you will go to Hell for all eternity dying in your sin and that is a promise. “I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins” (John 8:24 KJV). If you believe in Christ alone for salvation, you will forever go to Heaven for all eternity because Christ’s death payment for sin, burial, and resurrection has been imputed to your account and that is a promise. “And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform. And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness. Now it was not written for his sake alone, that it was imputed to him; But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead; Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Romans 4:21-25 KJV).
The Bible is the Word of God. Jesus Christ is who He claims to be -He is the Son of God. I hope you have this belief about the Bible and Jesus Christ. I hope you believe that Jesus Christ died in your place and paid for all your sin in full when He died on the Cross for you because that is the fact. I hope you believe that Jesus the Christ was buried for you. I hope you believe that Jesus the Christ resurrected for your justification on the third day showing you He paid for all your sin in full. I hope you believe in Christ alone for salvation. I hope you know you can never go to Hell and forever going to Heaven because that is exactly what God promises if you believe.
Doesn’t it make sense to trust the only one who came back from the dead as your only hope of going to Heaven? Right now, tell the Lord that you believe that Jesus Christ paid for all your sins, He was buried for you, and He resurrected for you, and that you trust in Him to take you to Heaven when you die. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can know they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can “know.” “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. We are live on Facebook at 10 a.m., if you are unable to join us in person.
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com; Website: https://ledminst.wixsite.com/thegoodnewsvoice
