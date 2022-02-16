Receive Not the Grace of God in Vain – II Corinthians 6:1 KJV
“We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain” (I Corinthians 6:1 KJV).
If a person has to boast one time they are going to Heaven because of their church, rituals, sacraments, traditions, works, faithfulness, obedience, or don’t sin anymore. I would say they are a liar and not going to Heaven. However, I do not know for sure because if this person one time trusted in Christ alone for salvation -believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for their sins, burial, and resurrection, they are forever sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise. Maybe they trusted in Christ alone when they were a child and now, they are religionized, self-righteous, or filled with pride. No matter what, that person is going to Heaven because that is what God promises to all believers in Christ alone for salvation. However, if that person has not trusted in Christ alone and they are trusting in their rituals, sacraments, traditions, works for salvation, that person is going to Hell/Lake of Fire for all eternity. There is only one way to Heaven, and it is through Christ alone for salvation. Salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, documented in the scriptures alone, so, God receives the glory alone. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV).
I beg each person to not receive the grace of God in vain. “We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain” (I Corinthians 6:1 KJV). Nobody deserves to go to Heaven. Man is a sinner and deserves to be eternally separated for God the Father and Jesus Christ for all eternity. However, God is a loving God, God is a graceful God, and God is a merciful God. Because He is the God of love, grace, and mercy, this is exactly the reason Jesus Christ went to the Cross of Calvary and paid for all sin of mankind because God does not want one man to perish. “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (I Timothy 2:4-6 KJV).
Receive not the grace of God in vain. Today is the day for salvation. Doesn’t it make sense to trust the only one who came back from the dead as your only hope of going to Heaven? Right now, tell the Lord that you believe that Jesus Christ paid for all your sins, He was buried for you, and He resurrected for you, and that you trust in Him to take you to Heaven when you die. When a person trusts in Christ alone for salvation, that person can know they are going to Heaven when they die because the Bible says they can “know.” “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (I John 5:13 KJV).
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL
If you have not believed, what is stopping you right now from believing? God loves you and has already died and resurrected to meet you. Believe Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all your sins, burial, and resurrection and receive the greatest gift ever, which is eternal life. Eternal life does not start when you die; eternal life starts the very second you believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Why not trust in Jesus Christ alone today for salvation. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18 KJV). If you know someone who is “not saved,” share the Gospel message with them or forward this message to them.
The Good News Voice is affiliated with The Grace Gospel Church. If you are looking for a Bible preaching, Gospel sharing, Body loving congregation, look no further. Join us in Taconite on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The Grace Gospel Church is the first building on the right when you turn into Taconite. God bless, love Lance & Karla.
Email: thegoodnewsvoice@gmail.com
FaceBook: The Good News Voice
YouTube: The Good News Voice
Once Saved, Always Saved - “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one” (John 10:28-30 KJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.