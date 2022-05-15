The Final Solution: When the ten million year evolutionary separation of humans from the rest of the primate line and all standards of human decency are abandoned, the primitive reptilian core of the human brain takes over, and mass insanity, i.e. genocide, ensues.
Genocide is the deliberate, planned execution of entire groups of people without regard to age, sex, or guilt. It is well studied by Sociologists. It is when one group of people, often led by a single individual, sets out to destroy a group that becomes known as the ‘other’. The motivation is often related to economic, ethnic, religious, territorial, or cultural differences but the core motivation is usually some combination of jealousy, greed, prejudice, and hatred. The phenomenon is well studied because it has occurred so often in human history.
Some events that qualify as genocide include the Holocaust; the Pol Pot ‘killing fields’ of Cambodia; the communist purge of intellectuals in China during the Cultural Revolution; the attempted extermination of American Plains Indians by European invaders by direct attack, by the elimination of their primary food supply (American bison), and by the ‘gift’ of disease infected blankets; Stalin’s ordered execution of millions of fellow Russians that refused to give up their land to the ‘collectives’; and even the biblical story of Exodus and Moses (if true) that documented the murder of all established inhabitants of the ‘Promised Land’. This is only a fragment of the total list. Genocide has occurred on just about every continent with the exception of Antarctica. Antarctica gets a pass only because no self-sustaining human colonies were ever established there.
Sociologists identify ten stages of genocide. Just briefly, Classification is the deliberate separation of groups, Symbolism is the deliberate association of the ‘other’ with certain characteristics and symbols so that they can be clearly identified and ‘labeled’, Discrimination begins when the ‘other’ begins to be excluded from the society, Dehumanization casts the ‘other’ as inferior or ‘damned’ or ‘as animals’ and/or without ‘souls’ (heathen), Organization is the structure that develops to make genocide happen, Polarization is the hate group’s attempt to draw in supporters and uses the ‘you’re either with us or against us’ fallacy of logic, Preparation is planned violence against the ‘other’, Persecution is the planned violence carried out in the form of forced relocation, beatings, and severance from the rest of society, Extermination is the deliberate killing without conscience because victims are no longer viewed as fellow humans (listed above), and finally Denial.
Denial is the perpetrators’ attempts to rationalize their deeds, both during the persecution of the victims and after the fact. They deny they have committed any crimes because they have been so indoctrinated into the belief that what they were doing was and is justified. Nearly all of the armies of genocide were at one time ‘ordinary people’ with one fatal flaw: They were easily manipulated by a single, or small group of, individuals that exploited their follower’s own insecurities and prejudices. The number of people who would follow without question such a ‘cult’ is staggeringly high, probably forty to sixty percent of the human population.
How does one combat prejudice, greed, jealousy, and hatred when they exist in every society, culture, and major religious institution? It would be easy to say there is no way to win this struggle since it appears to be an integral part of human nature, and, if so, then genocide will continue to plague humanity. There are also factors now that make the establishment of such groups a lot easier than in the past. Primary among them is social media and the ability of like-minded people to easily connect, strategize, and coordinate activities at all levels, both for worthy causes and nefarious activities, and also the ability get their message out and indoctrinate new recruits. Since the dark side of religious belief often fosters division, the standard answer for dealing with hate and prejudice has been enlightenment through a secular education. But public education cannot be the go-to for solving all the problems of society. Teachers are already over stressed, overworked, and underpaid and cannot take on all the burdens of humanity. Also there are a significant number of parents who do not want their children exposed to anything other than their own narrow views.
Yet education is the only way to combat the divisions that lead down the road to the destruction of a democratic society. Opinions must be freely and respectfully shared. One cannot say that there is no chance this will happen, but the past indicates it has never been the case for any appreciable length of time. If such a time should come, one would almost be persuaded to believe in miracles.
