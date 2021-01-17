Hesitation and fear of the COVID-19 vaccines is understandable. This past year has been filled with much misinformation and uncertainty, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that show the COVID-19 vaccines work and are safe. The power of the anti-vaccination movement, based on bogus science, hurts credibility too.
The COVID-19 vaccines give our weary, frightened world what it needs: the means to ultimately defeat the coronavirus pandemic. This vaccine is not only the key to ending the raging death and disease from the virus but also the significant loss of business, loss of jobs and the spending of trillions of dollars to keep our economy from collapsing.
Imagine again going to work and school, to restaurants and concerts without significant risk of infection. Imagine being able to travel. Imagine hugging family members and friends. This gift of science is here now — but only if we accept it.
What do we know? No corners were cut in the development and production of the vaccine. Time was shaved off the process by completing steps simultaneously vs completing the studies sequentially. Importantly, the technology behind the newer MRNA vaccines has been in development for more than 15 years. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are built on that previous research.
Concerns over possible side effects exist. What is known is that severe reactions are rare and the risks from the virus far outweigh the risk of the vaccines. A recent CDC report addresses this showing fewer than 12 severe reactions occurred in more than 3 million doses given. Mild arm soreness or body aches may temporarily occur but that’s manageable.
New variants of the virus make the COVID-19 vaccines more important than ever. The evolution of the virus into new variants was inevitable as it circulates basically unchecked around the world. The only tool, the only backstop against continued spread and development of new variants is getting a lot people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading authority on infectious diseases, says COVID-19 can be defeated and life can begin to return to normal. But this will only happen when the overwhelming majority of people are protected by the vaccine and herd immunity kicks in. Prevention is always better than treatment. No one is safe until everyone is safe. When your turn comes to take the vaccine, do your part, step up and accept it.
Pam Friesen, CNP Nurse Practitioner
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.