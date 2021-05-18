Noted economist Sylvia Cordwood once wrote: “My opinion is something that is true for me personally. My conviction, however, is something that is true for everyone - in my opinion.”
Many religious people view their beliefs as “convictions” rather than “opinions,” and fail to understand the connections. Such is the case with the writer of the letter “Response to the lost in translation problem.” If an belief can’t be scientifically and definitively proven to be true, one has an opinion, not a fact. Many who have convictions about their beliefs, will almost always assume their convictions are FACT, when they are merely opinions.
One basic behavior can go a long way towards a person learning the difference between an opinion and a fact, if one has the courage to act rationally, and ask good questions. Given the tendency to be dogmatic about their “facts,” many evangelicals will tend to ignore or shy away from any questions that challenge their principal beliefs. In the interest of trying to get to a “greater truth,” let me ask some questions the writer may be avoiding.
1. Because a person is prejudiced (or biased,) regarding a subject, does that mean they are lying about the subject? Or does that mean they just disagree with your “facts”
2. If what you believe to be the history of the Bible is full of errors and discrepancies, what does that indicate about your fact-checking skills?
3. Accurate copies made by Monks mean nothing if they were copying lies, errors and discrepancies.
4. The first four chapters of the New Testament (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John,) were all (supposedly) written by men that weren’t alive when Jesus was alive, and so, didn’t know him. If so, who were the real author/s of these books?
5. The person known as “Paul,” was originally known as “Saul.” Why did he change his name, and what other things don’t we know about Saul/Paul?
6. Jesus had an older brother named James, who was more widely known and respected as a priest than Jesus. Why is he not as well known as Jesus was?
7. In the Bible, Jesus said he was “Jesus of Nazareth,” Why did the writers of the New
Testament want to claim Jesus was born in Bethlehem?
8. Given the number of errors and discrepancies scholars have found in the Bible, what version is the writer saying is the “original version?”
9. The Bible says the will of God can’t be known by men. If that’s true, weren’t the Monks in question copying the words of men pretending to know the will of God?
I have many questions about opinions being proclaimed as “truth,” and why. What drives a person to proclaim something as fact when it can’t be proven? If “God” is so effective, why are religious congregations threatened by those who are “different,” who don’t think, look, or act the same as they do ? Why are religious groups focused on maintaining the power to control others?
Gary Burt
Marble
