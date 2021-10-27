KAXE recently hosted a Q&A session between the two candidates running for the District #318 school board in a special election, Mark Schroeder and Scotty Puglisi. I have also read their responses to a Q&A published in the Grand Rapids Herald Review (Oct. 17, 2021). The differences between the two candidates are like comparing apples to oranges.
Communication is key! Mark’s responses were clear and concise; he is quite well-spoken and knows how to articulate his views. Scotty’s responses were not clear, she seemed to ramble at times and her level of understanding of what a seat on the board entails concerns me. Do we not want someone seated on the school board who has great communication skills?
Mark has the experience of working within the school district to know and understand the needs of School District #318. He is fiscally responsible, dedicated to serving on the board and most definitely, qualified. Scotty, on the other hand, based on information I have been able to gather, has no board experience on any board, no experience balancing a budget (any budget) and has never worked within the school district.
Ron Niemala wrote a letter to the editor published in the Grand Rapids Herald Review (Oct. 17, 2021) posing a lot of questions to Mark. I have a question for Scotty. Who asked you to run for the school board or did you make this decision on your own? Politics should not play a role in a non-partisan special election.
The choice is clear…Mark Schroeder is the best candidate to serve as our next board member to School District #318.
One more comment…to the Scotty supporters who have stolen Mark’s campaign signs…this is disrespectful, unlawful and indicates your level of immaturity.
Karen (Hupila) Lucachick
Cohasset
