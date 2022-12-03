Recently I was challenged with a simple two part question: How would you describe yourself to others and given your own lifestyle and temperament, what characteristics would you find interesting in others, particularly of the opposite sex.
Naturally, if one intends to attract the interest of others, then the best strategy is to put ‘your best foot forward,’ to highlight the positive and minimize the negative. If you’re going on a first date or have a meeting with a potential employer, then you’ll want to be as presentable as possible, maybe even donning makeup to cover blemishes to enhance your appearance or shaving the beard you have so carefully nurtured for the past six months. Prudent, maybe, but not necessarily an honest approach if it is all for show. A friend years ago told me for his personal résumé he always ‘lied like hell’ to get his foot in the door and then tried to live up to the façade he had created. That, I thought, was problematic since he was an airplane engine mechanic. One benefit of long engagements before tying the knot is you are apt to get a better picture of the kind of person with whom you are partnering.
It is impossible to come up with an objective review of yourself. After all, there is a built in bias that dwells in the subconscious mind that you may not even be aware of. The mind is a powerful defender of ‘self’ and so there are apt to be all manner of self-deceptions, mental bulwarks, suppressed memories, and inflated egos at work. So one way to bypass at least some of that internal prejudice is to consider how others view you. What do your neighbors say about you, your friends say about you, and, yes, even those who do not view you favorably. With that in mind, I came up with some ‘safe’ assumptions about myself.
"
But it is surprisingly difficult for most people to voice a self assessment. There is the fear of coming off as a braggart on one hand or not giving yourself enough credit on the other. I met a doctor once who insisted on being addressed by only her first name without the Doctor title and yet another person who insisted upon introduction on listing a long line of degrees and accomplishments. So what we say about ourselves is really a deeply personal matter and much is revealed about a person by how we answer. Do we really know ourselves? Others would say I am physically strong, intelligent, hard working, honest, a natural born teacher, lifelong learner, Renaissance man, a thinker. But they don’t really know the internal ‘me’. They probably don’t know that I also tend to be stubborn, driven, intractable at times, borderline hoarder (I don’t like to throw away anything if it has a possible use or someone else can use it), do not suffer fools lightly, outspoken if provoked, and probably others that I can’t think of right now. And like many as they progress in years, I carry a great deal of ‘baggage’, mental scars from loss and hardship and the trials life threw my way. But I remain, so I would have to add persistence and perseverance.
What about what I would find of interest in another? A lady from the Cities started writing to me and it was interesting for a while until she suddenly ‘ghosted’ me saying that she realized I would never leave the North Country. I hadn’t realized that leaving the country life was a prerequisite for her friendship. But she had a point. One characteristic I welcome in others is a love of the outdoors and the Natural World and the ability to live away from shopping malls without going through separation anxiety and withdrawal. That may be a minority view. The longer you live someplace the more you become cemented into that way of life. So with that preamble and referring back to the opening line of this paragraph: First, one would have the ability to banter without intending hurt or insult. Two, the ability to stand up in a canoe and cast out a lure without tipping it over. Three, one who thinks going on a carnival cruise would be like serving jail time. Four, one who would think searching for fossils in a southern Minnesota roadcut or panning for gold in a stream in Montana would be fun even if you didn’t find anything. And five, someone with the wisdom gained from life’s experiences behind them, but also not yet done with living, learning, and discovery. Those are suggestions of course, some lighthearted and some serious, as friendship doesn’t require a set of conditions, but friends should be pulling together in the same general direction.
Young adults are still mentally flexible, adaptable, optimistic, generally idealistic, and have the best mental tools for melding their lives with another. Age and experiences tend to make one less receptive to change and more interested in keeping things as they are. There is security in the status quo if you are a beneficiary. It tends to make people more concerned with themselves and their problems and lifestyle than the plight of others. This is at least partially why so many people, mostly over fifty, resist change so vehemently and may even choose to live alone. They may be alone for different reasons, but the outcome is the same. They have forged a way of life that is familiar, unchanging, and secure and it takes a real jolt to break free, whether intended or not, to a place where there may be great rewards, but also where there is the stress of uncertainty and potential emotional pain. Life for everyone becomes a collection of mentally infused habits, one day blending into the next in the same repetitive pattern, and the longer we abide by our habits, the harder they are to resist, even when we want to or have to.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.