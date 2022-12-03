Recently I was challenged with a simple two part question: How would you describe yourself to others and given your own lifestyle and temperament, what characteristics would you find interesting in others, particularly of the opposite sex.

Naturally, if one intends to attract the interest of others, then the best strategy is to put ‘your best foot forward,’ to highlight the positive and minimize the negative. If you’re going on a first date or have a meeting with a potential employer, then you’ll want to be as presentable as possible, maybe even donning makeup to cover blemishes to enhance your appearance or shaving the beard you have so carefully nurtured for the past six months. Prudent, maybe, but not necessarily an honest approach if it is all for show. A friend years ago told me for his personal résumé he always ‘lied like hell’ to get his foot in the door and then tried to live up to the façade he had created. That, I thought, was problematic since he was an airplane engine mechanic. One benefit of long engagements before tying the knot is you are apt to get a better picture of the kind of person with whom you are partnering.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments