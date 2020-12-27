In the Civil War the Battle of Gettysburg became perhaps the most well known. It consisted of several different deadly skirmishes between the Union and Confederate forces but the decisive battle is known as Pickett’s Charge. Ordered by Confederate General Robert E. Lee, over twelve thousand Confederate soldiers charged up hill for three quarters of a mile and without cover in an attempt to break the center of the Union defenses. But the Union defenses held and the Confederate attackers suffered over fifty percent casualties never really gaining any foothold and the survivors were forced to retreat. The Union victory at Cemetery Ridge turned out to be the turning point of the Civil War. The center held.
Ancient Roman construction is noted for its many archways. Made of individually cut stones, most were constructed without the use of any mortar, yet the stones did not fall. One stone, called the Key Stone, placed in the center of the arch held all the rest together. Without that center stone or if the stone was improperly cut, the entire structure would fail.
Perhaps you’ve been out and about after a storm and noted an ancient tree toppled by the wind. While the outside looked solid enough, the center was completely rotten, eaten away from the inside. Without the solid core, the tree was at the mercy of the elements, and it was just a matter of time before the forces of Nature had their way.
These examples make the point that for many diverse phenomena, the Center provides the stability. It is equally generally true in the affairs of men, and notably, for this column, the Democratic Republic of the United States of America. All diverse groups of people, as we are, contain a wide range of personalities, desires, strengths and weaknesses, personal passions, innate and learned biases, greed and generosity, and so on, which makes governance a challenge. To make it work, the center must hold.
The extreme ends of the political spectrum and congregations of people in general either seek to break open the boundaries or clutch the predictable past. Either strategy, left to its own devices, threatens a society. That is not to say that good ideas don’t come from either way of thinking, but a society that bounds ahead without restraint is likely to plunge over a cliff, and a society that clings to the past without regard for improvement or innovation will eventually stagnate and die. Societies have done both; companies have done both.
So a democratic society must have a solid center, we can call it a Moderate Center, that can see where improvements can be made despite the doomsday predictions of those that continue to grasp at what is no longer applicable, and also are not taken in by every new risky postulate that comes along. Generally, this group is called the Independents, and it is not necessarily economically based. It has more to do with how people think and weigh decisions on a more practical level. The tree that falls with a rotten core has lost its center. Without the keystone, the center stone, the arch fails. Without a ‘common sense’ and informed center, a democratic republic will not survive.
I would like to end this column by addressing friends, family, and column readers whether you agree with me or not (and if you did agree on every issue, I would say we have a problem) by commenting on the current state of America’s social experiment. If the past year has taught us anything, we have been reminded that social stability, economic stability, and our own lives can come apart at the seams and that no one is immune to the random whims of Nature or the failings and the shortcomings of mankind. We search for a bit of light. In this vein, set aside some time every day to do something creative and that brings you joy, satisfaction, and meaningfulness without regard for monetary gain. If you find joy in what you do and can make a living at it, so much the better. Yes, we live in troubled times and yet we also have this tremendous opportunity to expand our humanity, our individual circle of influence, in a thoughtful and compassionate way. In a sense troubled times become a test of our individual reactions to some of the worst challenges we can face. It can bring out the worst in us, or the best in us. So be mindful of others. Everyone is hurting in some way. Be mindful of the impact we have on the other creatures that occupy this planet. We are all on the same spaceship and our destiny will be determined by how well we perform our duties as stewards of Earth.
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.