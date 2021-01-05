I feel compelled to respond to the gross misinformation in the recent opinion piece from Polly Edington “The risks involved in Line 3 replacemen.t”
Line 3 Replacement Project is a safety and maintenance driven project. Throughout the Project’s more than six year regulatory and permitting process, Enbridge has worked hard to develop relationships with Native American tribes, landowners, and communities along the pipeline route.
In fact, the duly elected leadership of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have repeatedly supported Line 3 in the regulatory and permitting process. Their decisions as sovereign nations should be respected.
Enbridge committed to contracting with Native owned businesses and training as well as hiring Native Americans who are now working on the Line 3 Replacement Project and to date has spent over $165 million toward this effort. In addition, 30 tribes consulted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers process for Line3, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa led the state’s longest and most extensive Tribal Cultural Resources Survey ever for a project of this nature along the entire route of Line 3, in which eight tribes participated with staff including Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The project is now being built under the supervision of tribal monitors with authority to stop construction, and who ensure that important cultural resources are protected.
It is important to note that the current Line 3 is one of six pipelines in Enbridge’s Mainline Corridor that cross the Mississippi River in Minnesota and have done so safely for 70 years.
Also, I must bring attention to the Line 3 Landowner Choice program that was proposed by Enbridge and is required under the Project’s Certificate of Need that was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Under this program, landowners have the choice to decide if they want the old Line 3 removed from their property or left in place. If left in place, which is the most widely used method, the pipeline is permanently deactivated after a thorough cleaning and capping process are completed. Contrary to the writer’s assertion, at no time are landowners responsible for the pipeline because Enbridge maintains responsibility for all of its pipelines whether they are active or not. Each landowner has received information about the Landowner Choice Program and had contact with professional staff to discuss their options. After reviewing this information, most landowners have chosen to leave it in place.
The truth is replacing the existing 60-year-old Line 3 with new, thicker, technologically advanced pipe will better protect our environment and communities while transporting the energy that fuels our lives in the safest and most efficient way.
I encourage readers to learn the actual facts in this matter at the Line 3 website www.enbridge.com/line3us
Laura Kircher
Sr. Community Engagement
Advisor, Enbridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.