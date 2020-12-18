In the first century AD, Heron of Alexandria, Egypt built a machine that could have revolutionized many different aspects of human culture. It would have required some forward thinking inventors to make the necessary modifications but it was well within the capabilities of the people of that time. But it didn’t happen then and Heron’s invention never got much farther than a conversation piece or a toy for a rich man’s son. The invention was known as an aeolipile and it is considered the first known forerunner of the steam engine.
The aeolipile consisted of a metal canister with two angled tubes on opposite sides that acted like ‘jets’ where hot steam, derived from a ‘boiler’ below, would escape and the resulting force would spin the contraption on its stand. Heron and other inventors of his time never saw the practical application of this steam power and it remained a curiosity.
Steam power never advanced more than the aeolipile for fifteen hundred years until 1698 when Thomas Savery built the first working steam engine to 'lift' water. James Watt and others came along later to further refine the concept and it can be accurately said that steam power powered the advancing Industrial Revolution. By the 1800’s steam power was displacing wind power on ships, turning machinery in factories, pulled plows on farms, enabling boats to go upstream, and pulling trains across continents.
In the later 1800s a man by the name of Shay decided he could build a better steam engine for trains and also a smaller version that would serve well in a growing ‘niche’ market, the logging industry. He took his ideas to a machine works company in Lima, Ohio that agreed to partner with him in the new endeavor. The smaller version became popular for its stability and reliability on hastily laid down temporary tracks that logging companies often used to get timber out of remote areas. As it happened one of these smaller locomotives was bought by Pine Tree Logging Company in Northern Minnesota in the early 1900s. It arrived and was placed at a siding along the main tracks. The only ‘packaging’ was two boards one imprinted with the name SHAY and the other LIMA for the inventor and where it was manufactured.
At the time ‘whites’ were just settling that part of Minnesota. Counties were laid out and townships were getting surveyed. In those days townships were the main government body for the local citizens. Of course they had to have names including the one where the Shay locomotive was dropped off. Rather than get embroiled in a dispute over a name, someone took matters into his own hands, took the board with LIMA written on it, nailed it to a post, and thereupon Lima township in Northeast Cass county came into being.
For those who take an interest in ancient history, it is of note that many inventions that held promise of easing man’s burdens were never developed. The ancient pyramids of Egypt were built without the use of the wheel. In South America as well the Inca Empire built massive monuments without the use of the wheel. These cultures knew what wheels were but were never considered for use in construction. The Roman’s, too, built major projects. All of these would be difficult for today’s engineers to replicate using today’s technologies.
But one thing all these cultures had was lots of people. The pyramids and temples were likely projects undertaken as much to keep people busy as for the ‘glory’ of the Empire. Rome used thousands of slaves as well as soldiers to build roads and structures. With plenty of willing and unwilling labor, there wasn’t a need to develop new technologies. Busy people are people that are less likely to rebel or start questioning. Societies were ‘stratified’ with ‘divine’ kings and queens at the top and laboring peasants at the bottom. It was accepted that the gods willed it so.
The steam engine lightened man’s physical burden but also took away millions of jobs. And so steam engines also represent the first major use of a new technology that completely transformed society more or less world wide. Not all benefited and inspired Charles Dickens’ famous: Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses? In England the poor and destitute were often imprisoned or sent to work houses. It was, apparently, a sin to be poor.
The modern paradigm shift is driven by artificial intelligence (AI), which will soon be able to do nearly everything a human can do only faster and with fewer mistakes. The steam engine took the place of muscle power. The computer and AI may eventually take the place of brainpower. And brains are like muscles: If you don’t use it, you lose it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.