The television and internet have been flooded with pro-abortion ads.
A lady states that if abortion was illegal, her son would have choked to death upon his birth.
Pro-life candidates have stated that they would not appose abortion if physical health is involved or if a baby has been diagnosed with an inability to survive upon birth (by a physician). Even then a second opinion can be valuable since there have been cases where a mother has decided to go through with the birth and the baby has survived.
An Ob-gyn nurse states that a pregnant patient’s health is a private matter between her and her doctor.
Abortion isn’t only a woman’s issue, it is a children’s issue because an abortion puts an offering to death. Every offering descends from both a woman and a man. That also makes it a man’s issue. Grandparents and siblings, extended family and friends are also affected by the decision that is made.
The idea that every woman has a right to control her own body is not accurate because the baby has its own body, its own heartbeat, brainwaves and genetic blueprint. The baby is not a part of the woman’s body, but a separate and unique human being.
The third ad is a woman who was raped and becomes pregnant. She state that if abortion had been illegal, she would have been forced to give birth.
Rape and the resulting pregnancy is tragic for the victimized woman and innocent baby, but the percentage of rape cases is less than one percent of all abortions performed in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Cases of rape causing pregnancy is not a reason to allow all abortions to be legal.
The final ad is a father stating that his daughter has a right as a person to make her own decisions. It is wrong for others to make this decision for her.
The daughter does and should have the right to make her own decisions. But none of us has the right to make a decision that harms another person. Because abortion is currently legal in Minnesota, if she decides in favor of abortion, she is deciding to take the life of a baby. Many women later regret this decision and the regret can stay with them throughout their life.
Crisis Pregnancy and Family Support Centers are available for women with planned or unplanned pregnancies. These centers offer ultrasounds to show that a baby is alive and moving. They also offer consulting, parenting life skills classes and family support after baby is born. And for women who have already had an abortion, they offer the healing grace of God’s loving forgiveness in Christ Jesus.
Life is the best option. If the expecting mother decides not to keep the baby, adoption is another, better option than abortion. There are at least two million couples who long to adopt babies that then get a chance to grow up in a loving family and later go on to have families of their own.
David, the psalm writer, spoke of his amazement at how God is at work developing an unborn child within its mother: “Your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139: 14-16)
This pretty much defines the beginning of life as conception.
On April 26, 1992, a baby was born to parents who did not want him. Fortunately for that child, they chose to put him up for adoption instead of killing him in the womb. One day after he was born, he was adopted by Wayne and Patty Judge who were in love with him and wanted to raise him as if he was born to them. This little boy, whom they named Aaron, could very well have been another one of the abortion statistics. But because his birth parents chose life for their son, he grew up to be a Christian man of strong character and a role model for a generation that sorely needs one. You see, this 6’7”, 270 pound man went on to play for the New York Yankees and broke the record for the most home runs in a single major league season. But even that accomplishment fails to compare with the character he exudes and the moral and honorable life he lives.
Bob James
Mary Kay James
Dana Borchardt
Myron Patrow
Marilyn Carlson
Michael Garede
Greta & Jerry Crowe
Mark Klenotsch
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.