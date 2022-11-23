From the archives of the Pilgrim Hall Museum built in 1824 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, (the oldest public museum in the United States in continuous operation), the following are excerpts of the Thanksgiving Editorials of Sara Josepha Hall, “Editress of the Godey’s Lady’s Book.”
1858
Our National Thanksgiving
“All the blessings of the fields,
All the stores the garden yields,
All the plenty summer pours,
Autumn‟s rich, o‟erflowing stores,
Peace, prosperity, and health,
Private bliss and public wealth,
Knowledge with its gladdening streams,
Pure religion‟s holier beams
LORD, for these our souls shall raise
Grateful vows and solemn praise.”
We are most happy to agree with the large majority of the governors of the different States as shown in their unanimity of action for several past years, and which, we hope, will this year be adopted by all that THE LAST THURSDAY IN NOVEMBER shall be the DAY OF NATIONAL THANKSGIVING for the American people. Let this day, from this time forth, as long as our Banner of Stars floats on the breeze, be the grand THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY of our nation, when the noise and tumult of worldliness may be exchanged for the laugh of happy children, the glad greetings of family reunion, and the humble gratitude of the Christian heart. This truly American Festival falls, this year, on the twenty-fifth day of this month.
Let us consecrate the day to benevolence of action, by sending good gifts to the poor, and doing those deeds of charity that will, for one day, make every American home the place of plenty and of rejoicing. These seasons of refreshing are of inestimable advantage to the popular heart; and, if rightly managed, will greatly aid and strengthen public harmony of feeling. Let the people of all the States and Territories sit down together to the “feast of fat things,” and drink, in the sweet draught of joy and gratitude to the Divine giver of all our blessings, the pledge of renewed love to the Union, and to each other; and of peace and goodwill to all men. Then the last Thursday in November will soon become the day of AMERICAN THANKSGIVING throughout the world.
1859
SHALL THANKSGIVING DAY BE AN AMERICAN NATIONAL FESTIVAL?
Join, every living soul,
In adoration join, and ardent raise
The general song!
THOMPSON
Dear Lord, our God and Saviour! for Thy gifts
The world were poor in thanks, though every soul
Were to do nought but breathe them.
HAILEY‟S FESTUS
THAT the American People shall have an annual Thanksgiving Festival after the ingathering of their harvests is now a settled matter. Every State and Territory has, in some way, signified its willingness to adopt this venerable custom. In our wide land so many occupations
and such varied interests and distractions, in the multiform demands of private as well as public
life, abound, that men are apt to forget duties which are not brought before them with the regularity of dates and appointed epochs.
In order to overcome this difficulty, we have, in our Lady‟s Book, been in the habit of urging on the attention of our readers and friends, year by year, for the past ten or more years, the plan of a National Thanksgiving. We have suggested the last Thursday in November as the most suitable DAY to be set apart by the Governor of each and every State for this Festival, which would then become a National Jubilee.
The last Thursday in November was suggested because then the agricultural labors of the year are generally completed; the elections are over; those autumnal diseases which usually prevail more or less at the South have ceased, and the summer wanderers are gathered to their homes.
We have received letters approving this Union Festival from Governors of nearly every State and Territory, and within the last few years the idea has been acted on widely, but not yet unanimously. Last year (1858) there were, according to a work lately published, twenty-one States united on the 25th of November, while four States held Thanksgiving on other days. But there were a large number united -- twenty-six, we believe; still, the union was not complete. We now make our appeal to the people and their rulers for the year, the Governors of each and
every State and Territory, praying the former to aid by expressing their approbation, and the latter by their proclamations to make the last Thursday in November of this year A THANKSGIVING UNION FESTIVAL!
We have now but two days set apart for popular rejoicing. The 22d of February is the Day of National Patriotism; the Fourth of July is the Jubilee of National Independence. Let the last Thursday in November be consecrated by gratitude to God for His wonderful blessings on our people, the crowning glory of which is our National Union. We shall then have three American Festivals, which our own citizens, wherever they might be, would observe with pride, joy, and thankfulness. The influence of these stated seasons of sacred remembrances, high aspirations, and tender, yet happy household rejoicings would not only be salutary on the character of our own citizens, but the world would be made better and happier by the sentiments which our Festivals teach.
It may be asked, would you put people in mind of being good and grateful?
Yes! if they neglect those virtues without a reminder. If the germ of good feeling be ever so deeply buried under “the cares, and riches, and pleasures of this life,” it may be brought out by sympathy and vivified by culture and effort. A national feeling of THANKSGIVING, putting the bounty, goodness, and love of the Creator before the eyes of the dullest and the hearts of the coldest, would affect incalculable benefits to our Country.
