Thank you to those involved in Youth Making an Impact project

Britta Arendt

Mar 6, 2023

The Youth Making an Impact articles and artwork section on February 26, 2023 was a wonderful addition to the Herald Review.

The drawings were eye-catching with the advertisements. Such talented youth in our area!

And the articles provided an insightful perspective from each writer's point of view.

It was educational to readers who might not have an opportunity interact with young folks.

Thank you to the educators who worked with these youth to help them bring their ideas and views on current topics to the community. All those involved in this project did an awesome job.

Michelle Javorna
Grand Rapids
