Thank you Dr. Peter Goldschmidt and a big thank you to the Grand Rapids Surgical Crew. .

I would like to thank everyone at Emeralds for the excellent care and thank you Tina and Susan for the great meals. 

Thank you Lorrie, my future daughter-in-law and my friend Terry for the beautiful flowers and my friend and neighbor Hanna for the goodies. 

Thanks to the crew which worked on my physical and occupational therapy. I always say I am so lucky to live and have such great people in Grand Rapids. 

 

Clara Peck

Grand Rapids 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments