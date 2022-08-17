I would like to thank Congressman Pete Stauber for cosponsoring H.R. 6319, also referred to as the Falun Gong Protection Act. Falun Gong is a spiritual practice rooted in Chinese culture. It incorporates self-improvement with five gentle exercises. It was estimated that upwards of 70 million people practiced Falun Gong in China during the 1990’s. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) began persecuting Falun Gong on July 20, 1999. The CCP has also committed forced organ harvesting from such prisoners of conscience. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian human rights lawyer David Matas, human rights activist David Kilgour, and investigative journalist Ethan Gutman, these crimes were exposed in the mid 2000’s. 

The China Tribunal, led by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, was an independent committee organized in 2018 to investigate forced organ harvesting allegations. After examining evidence and hearing personal accounts, the full judgement was released in March 2020, concluding that “Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale and that Falun Gong practitioners have been one – and probably the main – source of organ supply.” Freedom House reports also stated similar conclusions. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments