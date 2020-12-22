Thank you Pete Stauber.
I thank you for standing up for honest elections in the USA. I cannot understand why the democrats continue to fight against an investigation into voter fraud in the 2020 election. As to Mr Thompsons "where's the evidence?" there are over 500 signed affidavits of fraud and irregularities. The citizens that signed them are open to be prosecuted if they are found to be false. I would guess that most people haven't even heard this because the major media won't report it. President Trump will gladly turn over the keys to the White House if he is allowed to investigate this election and it shows that he lost. Are you willing to stop blocking the opening of the books and the voting machines to examination?
Richard G Dokken
Cohasset
