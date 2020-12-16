The Line 3 Replacement Project has finally moved into the construction phase after receiving all necessary permits. While this long process was full of uncertainties and clear bias against the project it is finally time to put Minnesota to work.
I want to say thank you to Governor Tim Walz for standing behind this project in the end. He had every opportunity to bow to the outrage mob that stands against this project, but he did not. He did what was best for Minnesota by allowing this project to go forward and we will all benefit as a result.
Line 3 will pour over $2 billion into our state’s economy. This project is the largest private infrastructure investment in the history of Minnesota. Not only will it protect our environment by replacing a 60-year-old pipeline, it will ensure our refineries are supplied with all they will need, keeping our fuel prices down. Thank you, Governor Walz for respecting Minnesota and standing with Line 3.
Kory & Jennifer Anderson
Bagley, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.