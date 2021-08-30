Do you suppose the old Kmart property would sell if someone would put some funds toward repairing the service road? Don’t the customers of Culver’s, Thrifty White, Park Bank and McDonalds deserve a route into these businesses without negotiating a minefield?

The service road into one of our city’s highest traffic shopping areas wouldn’t be acceptable in a third world country. Ridiculous!

The repaved lots at Target and the YMCA are most appreciated by their patrons. Thanks to them for thinking of their customers and their vehicles.

James Sorensen

Harris Township

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments