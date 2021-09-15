The family of Andy Kemppainen want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and outpouring of love shown to us by the community of Grand Rapids, Hill City and surrounding communities.
It is hard to put into words the thoughtfulness we feel toward all of you who were instrumental in putting on the benefit on Aug. 3 to help with expenses in Andy’s treatment.
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals that donated items for the silent auction, to name a few Grand Rapids Auto Spa, Maraj Construction, Erickson Itasca Lumber, Jones Construction, Acme tool, Delta Waterfowl, Unwined Upnorth, Abraham Osborn CPR, Deerwood Bank, and Park State Bank, Minnesota Power and IBEW Local 31. A big thank you to Chad’s Meat Wagon for the wonderful food and the New Song Women and Grand Rapids Alliance and others for the wonderful desserts. This benefit was made possible by Chad Christianson, Nate Huntley, Drew Prochaska and many others who loved Andy.
We have been blessed with cards, meals, baked goods and necessities to help us focus more on our family in the hard times before his passing and after. We personally want to be sure to thank everyone that took the time to stop and show our family love and share many fond memories about how he had touched their life over the years.
We are blessed beyond words for all the generosity and love shown to our family. Thank you and God bless.
Vicki Kemppainen
Grand Rapids
