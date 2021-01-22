On behalf of the family of Robert “Beefy“ Lawson we would like to thank the more than 400 of you who took the time to send a letter to the Minnesota Board of Pardons urging them to deny parole to the man who killed our father 40 years ago. We learned late yesterday that the Board decided to deny Mr. Fox’s parole request and extended his sentence by an additional 10 years.

Our dad was a man who taught us the importance of helping others and to be of service. He gave everything for his job, which included laying down his life. We will always remember his passion and dedication to his family, job and community.

Thank you again to all of you who contacted the State. Your support means the world to us.

The Lawson family

 

 

 

 

 

 

